Patriots LBs in 2022: Matthew and Who?

New England has lots of candidates but no cement answers to play alongside star pass-rusher Matthew Judon.

The New England Patriots drafted 10 players including a quarterback and two running backs, though both positions were already considered strengths.

Curiously, Bill Belichick failed to draft a linebacker.

With no new faces from the draft and only one linebacker each - former Brown Mack Wilson and Purdue's DaMarcus Mitchell - signed in free agency and among their undrafted free agents, the Patriots linebackers in 2022 will closely resemble the Patriots linebackers from 2021.

Or will they?

We (think) we know this: Starting at linebacker in the Sept. 11 opener against the Miami Dolphins will be Matthew Judon. That's it. The rest is to be sorted out, commencing with voluntary OTAs now and training camp next month at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots would love if every linebacker was as productive as Judon in 2021. He led the team with 12.5 sacks. No other Patriot had more than five.

New England will rely on a handful of young players with a few years of experience to take over the roles around Judon.

Wilson, Josh Uche, Ronnie Perkins, Ja'Whaun Bentley and Anfernee Jennings could all make cases to be starters.

Bentley was second on the team in solo tackles behind safety Kyle Dugger last season and he should have the inside track to one of the other starting spots. If that is the case, the Patriots will have a handful of players fighting for one spot next to Judon and Bentley.

Two other in-house candidates to watch are battling back from ACL injuries: Cameron McGrone — who was a fifth-round draft pick in 2021 — and Raekwon McMillan, who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2018.

McGrone, still just 21, missed his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL suffered at Michigan in 2020. When asked after Day 2 about the team’s lack of linebacker selections, Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh raved about McGrone.

"Really excited about that group," Groh said. "Excited to see Cam McGrone was able to get on the field a little bit last year, excited to see him be in an expanded role. He’s kind of an additional draft pick. You can kind of put him along there with the three guys that we’ve been able to add here today along with some of the other guys from last year. That all kind of counts to getting younger, getting faster, being a tough team."

The Patriots lacked speed at the linebacker position, which is exactly what a healthy McGrone brings to the table. He’s also an excellent blitzer, showing impressive closing speed when he gets near the quarterback.

McMillan has a somewhat similar situation. After a stellar rookie campaign for the Dolphins in which he had 105 total tackles and a fumble recovery, the 26-year-old has battled injuries. He is looking to bounce back from last year's season-ending torn ACL.

Who knows, by the end of camp maybe the Pats will have re-signed Jamie Collins and/or Dont'a Hightower. But as of now, linebacker is one of the team's most unsettled positions.