Patriots Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Defensive Tackle

Though the New England Patriots front seven failed to live up to its lofty expectations in 2021, the unit was improved from their 2020 iteration. The Pats entered their Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Buffalo Bills [an eventual 47-17 loss] ranked 22nd in the league in run defense. New England’s 2020 counterparts ranked 26th in that same category.

Despite expectations surrounding New England’s desire to add some new faces to their front seven, a veteran member of their defensive line will be returning for the upcoming season.

Carl Davis heading to the practice fields Carl Davis Carl Davis celebrates the big play

Defensive tackle Carl Davis is reportedly returning to New England, as first reported by ESPN Wednesday afternoon. Terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed.

Davis earned his way onto the 2021 Patriots roster with a standout performance during training camp. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Iowa product continued to prove his value within the system as a two-gapping interior defensive lineman. Besides providing size and strength up front, he also became a disruptive presence during one-on-one drills.

As a result, head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots defensive coaching staff tasked Davis with defending the outside zone. It was hoped that his ability to hold up inside against a double team would allow the Pats’ defensive ends and edge rushers to flow freely to the ball.

Davis’ contributions in this area were sporadic, at best. Despite some solid showings at the nose tackle position, the 29-year-old was also occasionally beaten on his assignments. Still, Davis proved to be durable, playing in all of New England’s 17 regular-season games, asking four starts. He finished the season having compiled 12 solo tackles, with one quarterback hit and one sack. Having been a healthy inactive for the Pats’ lone playoff game, his re-signing with the team had been questionable. However, New England chose to retain his services for the upcoming season.

Creator: Maddie Meyer | Credit: Getty ImagesCopyright: 2021 Getty Images Christian Barmore Davon Godchaux Doug Murray/AP Deatrich Wise, Jr.

The Patriots defensive line is once again expected to be anchored by defensive tackles Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux and Lawrence Guy, as well as defensive end Deatrich Wise. Daniel Ekuale, Henry Anderson, Byron Cowart and Bill Murray round out the Patriots defensive line depth chart.

Despite re-signing Davis, New England is expected to add rotational depth pieces via free agency, as well as addressing the area in the 2022 NFL Draft.