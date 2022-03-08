Previewing the Positions: Patriots May Seek Depth Along the Defensive Line for 2022

The New England Patriots overcame a 2-4 start to the 2021 NFL season, to finish with a 10-7 record and earned a playoff berth after a one-year absence. Still, the Pats face a great deal of questions as they head towards the 2022 season. Despite a seven-game win streak, which briefly returned New England to the top spot in the conference, a late-season slide caused a slip in the standings. The Pats season came to a dismal finish on Wild Card weekend with a 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

While New England begins the process of building their roster for the upcoming season, there are plenty of areas in which the Patriots will seek improvement. The Pats will take stock in their performance in all three phases by examining each positional grouping and evaluating their output.

As the team heads into 2022, here is a look at the key players along the defensive line, as well as three potential free agent targets from outside the organization.

The Linemen

Christian Barmore

Arriving in New England via the 38th overall selection, the second-rounder logged 46 tackles, two batted passes and 1.5 sacks during his rookie campaign. Barmore finished the regular season ranked first among rookie interior defensive linemen with 48 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He made two starts on the Pats defensive line, while playing 55 percent of New England’s defensive snaps. Barmore’s ability to push the pocket and take a stand against the run earned him many well-deserved accolades in his rookie season. Despite dealing with some knee problems for much of the second half of the season, the Pats’ rookie became one of the team’s premier defenders. He plays with good leverage, and is strong enough to take on double-teams. He locates the ball quickly, chases with good effort and has excellent range for his size. Barmore, also had demonstrated quick hands, which has made him effective in both stuffing the run, and challenging the passer. As a result, he is expected to remain one of the cornerstones of the Patriots front seven for the duration of his stay in Foxboro.

Davon Godchaux

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound tackle has been a stabilizing force in the middle of the Pats’ defensive line, bringing a level of versatility to the interior of the defensive line that was not present for the Patriots in 2020. In addition to being a stout presence in the Pats’ defensive front, he compiled 32 solo tackles, five quarterback hits, five pressures and one forced fumble. He is at his best when playing more four-technique, while mixing in some five [technique] and some three, as well. In 2022, Godchaux will liley be called upon to take on the double team, providing the Pats linebackers and edge rushers the chance to keep opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. This should allow the interior of the defensive line to competently defend opposing running games, while also allowing Godchaux the chance to showcase his versatility. Bottom line, Godchaux will remain a key component of the Pats defensive line in the upcoming season.

Lawrence Guy

In addition to his prowess on the field, Guy provides a level of veteran leadership that continuously makes him an integral part of the Pats defense. In 2020, Guy was again one of the more reliable players on the field. He combined for 60 tackles (37 solo). Five quarterback hits, one cube recovery and 1.5 sacks. His versatility along the defensive line is a valuable asset for Belichick as they look to improve their front seven during this offseason, both in free agency and through the 2022 NFL Draft. With key team leaders such as linebacker Dont’a Hightower and Devin McCourty headed for free agency, Guy’s presence (both on the field and his leadership in the locker room) will be crucial to the Pats’ success in 2022.

Carl Davis (Unrestricted Free Agent)

Carl Davis earned his way onto the 2021 Patriots roster with a standout performance during training camp. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Iowa product continued to prove his value within the system as a two-gapping interior defensive lineman. Besides providing size and strength up front, he also became a disruptive presence during one-on-one drills. As a result, head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots defensive coaching staff tasked Davis with defending the outside zone; hoping that his ability to hold up inside against a double team would allow for the Pats’ defensive ends and edge rushers to flow freely to the ball. However, Davis’ contributions in this area were sporadic, at best. Despite some solid showings at the nose tackle position, the 29-year-old was also occasionally beaten on his assignments. He finished the season having compiled 12 solo tackles, with one quarterback hit and one sack. Having been a healthy inactive for the Pats’ lone playoff game, his re-signing with the team is questionable, at best.

Byron Cowart

Since joining the Patriots in 2019, Cowart has yet to build an extensive resume. In two seasons, he has played in 19 games, compiling 15 tackles, three quarterback hits, three tackles-for-loss and one sack. The University of Maryland product was placed on PUP prior to the start of 2021 training camp.

At his best, Cowart has the ability to play on the inside and outside. He is strong enough to set the edge and flashes the ability to push offensive tackles back into the backfield. Perhaps his greatest strength is his length and upper-body strength to stack blockers. He has decent closing speed, initial quickness and agility. Still Cowart has often had his share of difficulty when locating the ball; leading to some delays in getting into position. With fellow linemen Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, and Christian Barmore likely to remain ahead of him on the positional depth chart, Cowart faces an uphill battle to gain a roster spot over players such as Ekuale, Anderson and Carl Davis in 2022. Of course, he would need to impress the Patriots coaching staff to do so. Luckily for Cowart, he possesses the talent to do just that.

Daniel Ekuale

Ekuale originally entered the league as a rookie free agent out of Washington State in 2018. He spent his first two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, and his 2020 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ekuale signed with the Patriots’ practice squad in September 2021. Though he remained on the practice squad for the duration of the season, he was elevated to the game-day on multiple occasions, both as a standard elevation and a COVID-19 replacement. As a result of these elevations, Ekuale appeared in seven regular-season games, and one playoff game in 2021. The 28-year-old logged 115 defensive snaps, while compiling six tackles, two quarterback hits and two sacks. Ekuale’s increase in playing time heading into the home stretch of the 2021 season indicates that he might be primed for a larger depth role at the position in 2022. Having signed a futures deal with the Patriots earlier this year, expect Ekuale to make a strong push for a roster spot in 2022.

Three Potential Patriots?

D.J. Jones

Jones may be a bit out of the Pats’ price range. However, he is almost certainly on their radar. Orginally the sixth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers from the 2017 NFL Draft, Jones has become one of the better ‘under-the-radar’ interior defenders in the league. In 2021, he enjoyed his best year as a pro, compiling 56 tackles, 10 of which were for a loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Having signed a team-friendly one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Niners last season, Jones will likely have a shortage neither of suitors, nor lucrative offers. If the Pats decide to seriously invest in the position, Jones could be a significant target.

Larry Ogunjobi

Much like Jones, Ogunjobi is likley to command more on the open market then the Patriots are willing to invest. He registered 49 combined tackles and 7.0 sacks for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. The 27-year-old defensive tackle was a key member of a Bengals’ defense which nearly carries its team to victory in Super Bowl LVI. Unfortunately, Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury in the team’s first round matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, thus requiring surgery. As a result, his injury status may prevent him from receiving the type of contract usually reserved for a player fresh off of a breakout year. While many believe that Ogunjobi is likley to remain in Cincinnati, the 6-foot-3, 304-pound interior tackle could enter the Patriots line of sight, if the price is right.

Maurice Hurst, Jr.

While another aforementioned 49er might be a bit out ot the Patriots’ reach, Hurst might fit the Pats needs on the field, as well as financially. The 26-year-old grew up in Canton, Massachusetts and is the son of former New England Patriot Maurice Hurst. Following a surprising exit from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, Hurst sighed with San Francisco. He performaed well during training camp, suggesting he had earned a spot on San Francisco’s rotation along the defensive line. However, a calf injury, which he suffered early in the year limited him to just two regular-season games and 41 defensive snaps in 2021. Still, Hurst’s potential will almost certainly land him a spot on an NFL roster, with the Patriots likley to give him a ‘low-risk, potential-reward’ look in the coming weeks.