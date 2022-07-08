DeVante Parker Effect: Patriots' Offensive Rank After Trade?

The New England Patriots traded a 2023 third-round pick for Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick. How the trade affects the Patriots offense.

The New England Patriots have struggled to find real production at wideout for a while now.

Last season, no Patriots player had 1,000 yards receiving. Additionally, no wide receiver even had six or more touchdowns. The only player to post six or more receiving touchdowns for New England was tight end Hunter Henry.

Now, New England has a new toy in DeVante Parker. He had over 1,200 yards receiving with nine receiving touchdowns in 2019, and will add juice to the passing attack.

Here's where that leaves the offense:

Recent projections of the NFL's most explosive offenses next season have New England at ... No. 18.

The article cited reasons for optimism with quarterback Mac Jones under center, their running backs and the addition of Parker. However, it also cites the loss of Josh McDaniels and still having a lack of other weapons in the receiving game as signs of regression.

No. 18 is a bit optimistic for the New England offense, but not too far off.

Parker will be an incredible addition to the offense and give Jones a downfield threat with a career 14 yards per reception. New England also drafted an underrated prospect in offensive guard Cole Strange. If rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton can make an impact, the Patriots offense has the chance to take a step forward.

The loss of McDaniels will prove troublesome though, as he has long been touted as one of the league's best play calling minds. Having Joe Judge or Matt Patricia possibly call plays now isn't exactly enticing either.

With Judge as head coach, the New York Giants ranked second to last in both offensive yards per game and points per game last season. Patricia has struggled to win games with the Lions for many years before joining New England.

The addition of Parker and some rookies with upside both on the offensive line and at receiver will give hope to this offense of better days ahead. Additionally, the backfield of Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and James White will continue to make an impact. Regardless, there are too many unknowns with this offense both from a personnel and play-calling standpoint. This just seems like a below average offensive unit yet again.