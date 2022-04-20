Skip to main content

NFL Mock Draft: Can Patriots Pass LB Devin Lloyd at 21?

In Sports Illustrated’s latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft, the Patriots select linebacker Devin Lloyd …a nd it makes perfect sense.

With the start of the 2022 NFL Draft just over one week away, fans and media alike continue to make their best guess on the moves most-likely to be made by the New England Patriots.

Though deciphering the predictably unpredictable nature of head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots’ brain trust is a risky proposition, New England is likely to have their sharp eye on upgrades at cornerback, linebacker, wide receiver and along its offensive line. In fact, several mock drafts have supported New England potentially addressing these areas of need.

In one of the latest entries into New England’s hall of mock drafts, Sports Illustrated has predicted a ‘standing pat’ for the Pats at number 21, selecting linebacker Devin Lloyd of Utah.

Though other mocks have New England taking a different linebacker - Georgia's Nakobe Dean - writes SI.com:

21. New England Patriots: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

“This is a difficult one. I don’t like having Lloyd on the board for this long. I don’t necessarily like the Patriots taking him, but there isn’t a coach who could better serve the Utah star than Bill Belichick. Lloyd would help the Patriots create all kinds of legal defensive confusion. He can shoot upfield and take down backs, which is essential in a division with two teams regularly running outside zone. He can also take away intermediate targets, which seriously hampers the progression for two younger quarterbacks in the division.”

LB Devin Lloyd

Devin Lloyd

LB Devin Lloyd

Devin Lloyd Makes the Play

LB Devin Lloyd

Devin Lloyd works out at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Patriots Country Analysis:

Fans may grimace at the thought of the Pats leaving prolific wide receivers such as Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, Ohio State’s Chris Olave and USC’s Drake London on the board. In fact, the emotions may intensify when seeing that cornerbacks Trent McDuffie (Washington) and Andrew Booth Jr. (Clemson) remained available as well.

However, securing Llyod’s services makes perfect sense for the Patriots. As such, SI's logic is solid — especially when speaking of defending against the outside zone. As a former safety (turned linebacker), Lloyd has the versatility to play either on the edge or as an inside, off-the-ball backer.

Lloyd enjoyed great success in 2021, compiling 111 tackles, five turnovers and two touchdowns. During his time at Utah, he was used primarily as an off-the-ball inside linebacker. However, Lloyd can also be used on the outside, as well as in a stand-up role against the run. He has even showcased his speed and strength while rushing the passer, earning eight sacks in 2021.

At 6-3, 237 pounds, Lloyd blends a physical trifecta of size, speed and athleticism. experience. He is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker who offers very good coverage of backs and tight ends as one would expect of a former safety. Recently, during a guest appearance on the Locked On Patriots Podcast, Steve Balestrieri of PatsFans.com compared Lloyd to a younger version of Jamie Collins. Similarities between the two are evident, though Balestrieri acknowledged Collins to be “a bit more of a freakish athlete” when he was drafted. Still, the comparison is an apt one.

Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower

Dont’a Hightower

Patriots LB Ja’Wahun Bentley

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Patriots LB Matt Judon

Matthew Judon

While other linebackers such as Dean may own the slight edge in quickness off the snap, Lloyd does have sideline-to-sideline speed and the corresponding strength to deliver a big hit. Lloyd’s downhill, thumper-type style makes him an ideal fit in Foxboro.

The only question is whether he will be available for the Patriots to select with the 21st selection. Should Orr’s scenario play out as scripted in his latest mock draft, talking Lloyd may just be an offer the Patriots can’t refuse. 

