What's New England's NFL Draft 'Worst-Case' Scenario?

The Patriots could be in serious trouble if these several moves unfold in the upcoming NFL Draft

Losing isn't something New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is accustomed to. That includes losing the AFC East division despite finishing above .500.

The Patriots rebounded in the second season of the post-Tom Brady era, in large part due to their draft class and free agent pickups. Prospects such as Mac Jones, Christian Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson all played significant roles in helping New England finish 10-7.

This year's free-agency class likely won't have that same gusto as since New England only added receiver DeVante Parker, safety Jabrill Peppers and re-signed offensive tackle Trent Brown. Here's hoping the draft class can carry its weight in contending with both Miami and Buffalo after each franchise's aggressive off-seasons.

Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. Washington's Trent McDuffie Utah's Devin Lloyd

Every team prepares for the best in the NFL Draft, but expects the worst when on the clock. What's the worst-case scenario for New England if it remains No. 21? That's all based off the Bill Belichick's big board and what he plans to address early.

The three weakest positions for the Patriots entering Thursday are linebacker, cornerback and receiver. New England lost J.C. Jackson to free agency, have yet to re-sign an aging Dont'a Hightower and shouldn't feel content with its receiver room. The last time at Patriots' receiver surpassed the 1,000-yard mark was in 2019 with Julian Edelman.

Undrafted standout Jaboki Meyers has been the consistent target the past two seasons, but has failed to surpass 900 yards. Five receivers are expected to hear their name called in the first round. Four cornerbacks very well could be in play, as could a pair of linebackers.

And that's where the "worst-case" comes in. Imagine if all 10 prospects are gone. Yes, there is a chance it could happen.

At receiver, there are at least six teams that could target a pass-catcher early. The Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets both need a new No. 1 target. The Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints all could target a No. 2 to pair with their respective top weapons.

At cornerback, the Commanders, Texans, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers all could be looking to upgrade. Should LSU's Derek Stingley be selected in the top 10, that would push prospects such as Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. and Washington's Trent McDuffie up draft board.

Linebacker is tricky since only three teams could be in play for either Utah's Devin Lloyd or Georgia's Nakobe Dean. The Texans love their linebacker position after making it a priority to address in free agency. The Saints could be looking to get faster outside of DeMario Davis and the Eagles should be exploring avenues of getting faster at the second level of defense.

Lloyd could New Orleans' top target at either No. 16 or No. 19, respectively. The same could be said for Dean at Philadelphia at either No. 15 or No. 18.

Georgia's Nakobe Dean Penn State's Jahan Dotson Arkansas' Treylon Burks

No receivers. No cornerbacks. No linebackers. All that equals a big problem for the Patriots' and their draft strategy.

This isn't to say New England couldn't address the position with another prospect, but the logical scenario would be to trade down and garner more picks. A prospect such as Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson or Georgia linebacker Quay Walker might be worth a first-round selection, perhaps not a No. 21.

If the Patriots was to secure "their guy" a trade-up might be the only logical move. After that, everything else that transpires could lead to the worst-case scenario becoming a nightmarish reality.