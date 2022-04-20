Robert Kraft: Another 10 Years For Patriots Belichick?

Winning is fun, and when it's a habit, retirement always seems so far away

At this year's NFL annual owners meetings, the New England Patriots Robert Kraft set a new standard for expectations among owners when he voiced his displeasure at his team's lack of recent playoff success. The Patriots - gasp! - are 0-2 in playoff games since 2019, with the last win coming with a Super Bowl victory over the L.A. Rams in 2018.

While that doesn't seem like much of a dry spell for most clubs, when you're the Patriots it seems like an eternity.

That said, it would seem that coach Bill Belichick's job is as secure as ever.

At the age of 70, Belichick will already go down as one of the greatest coaches not just in the NFL, but in any sport. His accolades and accomplishments are well-documented.

And with the departure of quarterback Tom Brady after the 2019 season, it would've been easy for Belichick to look back on his time in New England and call it quits. After all, he told NFL reporter Albert Breer back in 2009, “I won’t be like (former Buffalo Bills coach) Marv Levy and coaching in my 70s, I know that.”

But Belichick didn't quit. As a matter of fact he's doing almost the opposite. He's overseeing a mini-rebuild with the Patriots. And he's apparently as motivated as ever to prove he can win without sports' unprecedented security blanket.

Now led by quarterback Mac Jones, entering his second season, expectations are still high. Mainly because of Belichick. Even though Kraft expressed frustration at the recent lack of postseason success, he appears to want Belichick to stick around at least for another 10-plus seasons, as reported this week by Pro Football Talk:

“Robert Kraft told me that he wants to see Bill Belichick coach into his 80s. He wants to see him perform at a high level like a Warren Buffett or a Rupert Murdoch well past his 80th birthday — he believes he can.”

It's likely Kraft sees the turnover at the head coaching position with other teams and realizes that in the big picture, he's quite happy with the organization he and Belichick have built and doesn't have the stomach for a complete rebuild with a new coach. That could be evidenced by the fact that rather than hanging around as a head coach in waiting, Josh McDaniels left for Las Vegas this offseason.

Belichick's passion for football has never been more apparent, even at age 70, as he's still out scouting prospects in person and spending hours upon hours in the film room.

Focus is the name of the game right now for Belichick, who looks to get the Patriots back to previous postseason form. And if and when he does hang up the whistle for good, it appears it will be on his terms, and when he's ready.