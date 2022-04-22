Dynamic Duo: Prospect Pair Perfect for Patriots?

Though the New England Patriots have a reputation of doing whatever is best for their football team, they are not often in the mix for the ‘big-splash.’

In other words, the high-profile, headline-grabbing transaction is simply not a priority for head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots’ brain trust.

However, they are not entirely opposed to securing the services of a big name, either through free agency or via the draft.

With just under one week remaining until the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, former NFL scout and current NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah offered his insight on a pair of pro hopefuls who might make the Pats more “dynamic” in 2022.

While speaking with reporters on a conference call on Thursday, Jeremiah offered the following on who he believes to be New England’s ideal offensive and defensive prospect.

“This is a team in my opinion that’s got a really solid foundation. Obviously it’s a championship foundation for a long time,” Jeremiah said. “But I just feel like the way the division is going, the way the conference is going and the way the league is going, that they’ve got to get some more dynamic players, some more difference-making players. That to me is kind of their challenge in this draft and being more explosive offensively.”

Despite the Pats' need for help on the offensive line (primarily at guard), Jeremiah can envision New England making a splash for a high-profile skill position player, who might just be a perfect fit in Foxboro.

“Obviously, Jameson Williams would be a home run pick. That would be somebody they would have great info on with Nick [Saban]’s connection there to Bill [Belichick]. That to me would be a fun one.”

Despite his injury status, Williams is likely of interest to the Patriots due to his outstanding route-running abilities. His skill set allows him to create separation and get open quickly. As a result, he projects as a potential deep threat [Williams averaged 47.6 yards per touchdown reception for the Crimson Tide], as well as in the slot. After tearing his ACL in the National Championship game in January, Williams’ recovery is reportedly going well. However, with some uneasiness as to his readiness to start the 2022 season, his draft stock may fall to the latter part of the first round.

Though it is still a bit unlikely that Williams could fall to the Patriots at 21, his undeniable potential may be too much for the team to ignore on Thursday night…if, in fact, he does.

Whie offense may get the headlines, defense wins championships; a fact which is never ignored by Belichick. Following the absence of cornerback J.C. Jackson, New England will likely be in the market for help in the defensive backfield. However, Jeremiah indicates that it might be a linebacker who may tempt New England in the first round — Utah’s Devin Lloyd.

“If you want to talk about a real playmaker on defense, I know, linebacker — off-the-ball linebacker, has been a little bit undervalued recently,” Jeremiah said. “But, man, Devin Lloyd, for all the different things he can do, he kind of just feels like a Patriot type player with the size, the length, the versatility, the intelligence, the leadership. All that stuff kind of screams Patriot to me.”

Since the start of scouting season, Lloyd has been considered to be on the Patriots radar. As a former safety (turned linebacker), he has the versatility to play either on the edge or as an inside, off-the-ball backer.

Lloyd enjoyed great success in 2021, compiling 111 tackles, five turnovers and two touchdowns. During his time at Utah, he was used primarily as an off-the-ball inside linebacker. However, Lloyd can also be used on the outside, as well as in a stand-up role against the run. He has even showcased his speed and strength while rushing the passer, earning eight sacks in 2021.

At 6-3, 237 pounds, Lloyd blends a physical trifecta of size, speed and athleticism. experience. He is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker who offers very good coverage of backs and tight ends. While other linebackers such as Georgia’s Nakobe Dean may own the slight edge in quickness off the snap, Lloyd does have sideline-to-sideline speed and the corresponding strength to deliver a big hit. Lloyd’s downhill, thumper-type style makes him an ideal fit in Foxboro.