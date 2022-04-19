How Does WR DeVante Parker Change Patriots Draft Plan?

Although the Patriots added DeVante Parker, the franchise is still looking for a legitimate No. 1 pass-catcher

When the New England Patriots added Miami Dolphins free-agent receiver DeVante Parker, fans believed this would be the "big" signing associated with the franchise's reshaping. Maybe it indeed will in terms of free agency or the trade market prior to the 2022 season.

But it shouldn't be the only receiver added before Week 1 for second-year quarterback Mac Jones.

Parker, 29, has been a stable secondary receiver since being drafted out of Louisville in 2015. In his seven NFL seasons, he's surpassed the 1,000-marker once during his breakout 2019 campaign and since has been limited due to injuries. For his career, he's averaged roughly 14 yards per catch.

Those numbers scream "No. 2" rather than go-to receiver entering draft week. In similar fashion to that of Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, the production should work on situational plays, but it doesn't elevate a passing attack that finished 14th last Fall.

Jones led New England to a 10-7 record as a rookie, but the defense and run game did most of the heavy lifting. In large part, Bill Belichick was trying to get the Alabama rookie comfortable with the offensive personnel before handing over reins entirely.

Adding Parker only puts a band-aid on the fact that New England is missing that No. 1 weapon in its passing attack. Other teams in the AFC have traded for prime receivers unhappy with their current situations and been offered lucrative extensions the second they touch down in their new city.

The Las Vegas Raiders gave Davante Adams a new five-year deal simply by trading their first- and second-round pick to the Green Bay Packers. The same happened when the Dolphins trades five draft picks to the Kansas City Chiefs for speedster Tyreek Hill.

It's difficult to imagine Belichick trading away much for one of the disgruntled receivers that could be on the block given his track record. The last time New England traded an early draft selection for a receiver came back in 2017 for then-Saints standout Brandin Cooks.

A year later, he was shipped to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a first-round selection that would become offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.

New England finds itself in a bit of an impasse when it comes to selections early due to its need to address defense. Many believe that the top two needs for Patriots are linebacker and cornerback after the franchise didn't retain Dont'a Hightower and allowed J.C. Jackson to walk in free agency.

Should New England go defense early, this likely means the first opportunity for a receiver to be added would be at the No. 85 selection. There could be value there with Cincinnati's Alec Pierce, Alabama's John Metchie III and Memphis' Calvin Austin III.

All three prospects are stable receivers, but they all fit the "No. 2" narrative on their respective rosters, thus leading right back to the conversation of adding Parker as the new No.1.

The Patriots could elect to add one of the top receivers with the No. 21 selection or in a trade-up. In return, they would run the risk of missing out on a defensive difference-maker who desperately seems to be a need. Knowing Belichick, it's hard to imagine that the Pats don't address that side of the ball early.

Jones' arsenal should be upgraded with another season working together. Parker fills a void at receiver when he's healthy, but expecting to be active for all 17 weeks could be stretch given his track record.

Another offseason and the same issue remains. The Patriots are missing their own top target. It's a weakness that continuously is swept under the rug and very well could happen again when New England is on the clock early.