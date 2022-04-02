Skip to main content
Tom Brady, DK Metcalf and LeBron James on Today's SI Feed

Report: Dolphins Trade WR DeVante Parker to Patriots for Third-Round Pick

The Dolphins are reportedly trading wide receiver DeVante Parker to the Patriots, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport

In addition to Parker, New England will get a 2023 fifth-round pick while the Dolphins will get a 2023 third-round pick, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer

While the trade does not come as a huge surprise, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier stated five days ago that he expected Parker to remain on Miami’s roster, despite receiving calls from teams interested in the wideout.

“The expectation is he’ll be here, but we’ll listen,” Grier said on trade offers for Parker. “We always listen.”

Miami has been busy securing deals in the offseason that include the blockbuster trade for Tyreek Hill, pairing him with Jaylen Waddle as major weapons for the offense spearheaded by Tua Tagovailoa.

As Miami gains more financial flexibility after the trade, Parker joins a Patriots offense that led by quarterback Mac Jones and a team coached by the legendary Bill Belichick.

The 29-year-old Parker only played in 10 games in the 2021 season and posted 40 catches for 515 yards and two touchdowns. During his absence, Waddle led Miami’s receiving corps, finishing with 1,015 yards and breaking the rookie record for catches with 104. 

Parker hasn’t finished a season with over 1,000 receiving yards since 2019 when he caught 72 passes for 1,202 yards. He was drafted by the Dolphins at No. 14 in the 2015 NFL draft.

