Post-Draft Patriots: Faster! Better?

In making picks to improve its football team, New England might have also assembled a track squad

Strange! Strong!! Zappe!!!

Throw in a "kaboom!" and a couple "pow!"s and the New England Patriots 2022 draft haul would exude the vibe of an old Batman episode. Except, considering the undeniable speed-over-size theme, maybe a suitable leading man would be The Flash.

The Patriots are a faster team than they were a week ago. But are they better?

Perhaps, according to director of player personnel Matt Groh, those are one in the same.

Bill Belichick Pats 2022 draft haul Tyquan Thornton

"You want to get faster," Groh explained. "Just like if you want to get tougher, you'd better get tough guys. You want to get faster, you'd better get fast guys."

There are critics suggesting the Patriots' first two picks - Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange and Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton - were not Top 50-worthy. Others question why Bill Belichick made no selections aimed at improving a weak linebacking corps and instead drafted guaranteed backups at perceived positions of strength: two running backs (South Dakota State's Pierre Strong and South Carolina's Kevin Harris) and a quarterback (Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky). And New England's selection of small-school stat-stuffer Zappe will always be judged in comparison to Sam Howell, a more polished quarterback from a bigger school (North Carolina) who went seven picks later to the Washington Commanders.

No one, however, is denying that the Patriots drastically amped-up their team speed by adding both the NFL Scouting Combine's fastest receiver and running back.

Thornton ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash, putting him in the 98th percentile for receiver times in the history of the event and making him the fastest receiver drafted by Belichick in 20-plus seasons in Foxboro.

"I don't know how many guys out there are faster than Tyquan," Groh said. "So, we're really excited to be able to add him and his explosive playmaking. He is fast. And it's not just him, we picked up speed in all three phases."

Strong ran a 4.37 40. Third- and fourth-round cornerbacks Marcus Jones and Jack Jones are no slouches, either. Marcus was timed at 4.6 after winning the 2021 Paul Hornung Award as college football's most versatile player. Jack ran a 4.5 and was considered one of the most naturally gifted cornerbacks in the draft.

Marcus Jones Jack Jones Pierre Strong

If so inclined, Belichick could field a dandy a 4 x 100-meter relay team. Instead, the excess speed will be used to keep pace in an AFC East suddenly sporting the likes of new Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (4.39), Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson (4.38) and the Dolphins Tyreek Hill (widely regarded as the fastest player in the league).

Speed over size. Wiggle over weight.

But will the Patriots commitment to getting faster prompt a win total over last year's 10?