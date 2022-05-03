Skip to main content

Post-Draft Patriots: Faster! Better?

In making picks to improve its football team, New England might have also assembled a track squad

Strange! Strong!! Zappe!!!

Throw in a "kaboom!" and a couple "pow!"s and the New England Patriots 2022 draft haul would exude the vibe of an old Batman episode. Except, considering the undeniable speed-over-size theme, maybe a suitable leading man would be The Flash.

The Patriots are a faster team than they were a week ago. But are they better?

Perhaps, according to director of player personnel Matt Groh, those are one in the same.

https___musketfire.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_633942976

Bill Belichick

4898F30B-689B-43CE-8DDF-ED1867D464F9

Pats 2022 draft haul

Tyquan Thornton

Tyquan Thornton

"You want to get faster," Groh explained. "Just like if you want to get tougher, you'd better get tough guys. You want to get faster, you'd better get fast guys."

There are critics suggesting the Patriots' first two picks - Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange and Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton - were not Top 50-worthy. Others question why Bill Belichick made no selections aimed at improving a weak linebacking corps and instead drafted guaranteed backups at perceived positions of strength: two running backs (South Dakota State's Pierre Strong and South Carolina's Kevin Harris) and a quarterback (Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky). And New England's selection of small-school stat-stuffer Zappe will always be judged in comparison to Sam Howell, a more polished quarterback from a bigger school (North Carolina) who went seven picks later to the Washington Commanders.

No one, however, is denying that the Patriots drastically amped-up their team speed by adding both the NFL Scouting Combine's fastest receiver and running back.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thornton ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash, putting him in the 98th percentile for receiver times in the history of the event and making him the fastest receiver drafted by Belichick in 20-plus seasons in Foxboro. 

"I don't know how many guys out there are faster than Tyquan," Groh said. "So, we're really excited to be able to add him and his explosive playmaking. He is fast. And it's not just him, we picked up speed in all three phases."

Strong ran a 4.37 40. Third- and fourth-round cornerbacks Marcus Jones and Jack Jones are no slouches, either. Marcus was timed at 4.6 after winning the 2021 Paul Hornung Award as college football's most versatile player. Jack ran a 4.5 and was considered one of the most naturally gifted cornerbacks in the draft.

Patriots - Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Patriot - Jack Jones

Jack Jones

Pierre Strong Jr. Yellow Pants

Pierre Strong

If so inclined, Belichick could field a dandy a 4 x 100-meter relay team. Instead, the excess speed will be used to keep pace in an AFC East suddenly sporting the likes of new Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (4.39), Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson (4.38) and the Dolphins Tyreek Hill (widely regarded as the fastest player in the league).

 Speed over size. Wiggle over weight.

But will the Patriots commitment to getting faster prompt a win total over last year's 10?

Patriots - Cole Strange Gillette Stadium
News

NFL Key Dates: When Do Patriots Begin Minicamp, OTAs?

By Mike D'Abate1 hour ago
brady rock
News

Tom Brady Goes Hollywood: Patriots Ex Flexes for 'The Rock'

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
GettyImages-1347133489-scaled-e1647621348247
News

Patriots Positional Preview: LBs - Why Didn't New England Draft One?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.5 hours ago
453B012C-CC05-4097-BC5E-8F759C20ECB7
News

Getting to Know You: 2022 Patriots Undrafted Free Agents

By Mike D'Abate5 hours ago
Patriots - Devin Hafford
News

Patriots Tracker: A Refusal, a Release and More Undrafted Free Agent Recruiting

By Patriots Country Staff5 hours ago
Patriots - Thornton
News

Not So Fast: Why Critics Are So Quick to Rip Patriots Drafting of Tyquan Thornton?

By Cole Thompson7 hours ago
AC9D6595-36CE-4D96-95B9-881BC8EE56E1
News

Hines Sight: Have Patriots Drafted Another Sixth-Round Offensive Line Gem?

By Mike D'Abate8 hours ago
Patriots WR N’Keal Harry
News

Patriots Decline 5th-Year Option on Former 1st-Round Pick Harry

By Mike D'Abate17 hours ago