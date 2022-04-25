Does Giants WR Kadarius Toney Fit Patriots' Offense?

The New England Patriots could attempt to trade for former first-round receiver Kadarius Toney

For whatever reason, the New York Giants seem to be ready to move off receiver Kadarius Toney. One season after former general manager Dave Gettleman made the Florida speedster New York's first-round draft pick and next deep threat, new personnel boss Joe Schoen is now taking calls for whatever he can get.

Should the New England Patriots pick up the phone?

There's a multitude of ways to look at Toney's game. The 5-10 vertical option is more versatile than just being a home-run threat down field. During his time at Florida, the Gators used him as a gadget-type player and lined him up all over the field.

Toney took reps in the slot. He also was utilized in the run game, recording 66 total carries and averaging 8.8 yards per attempt. And yes, he also played on the perimeter and used his 4.39 speed to attack SEC defenders up the sideline while averaging 13.3 yards per catch.

Last season, Toney was limited to just 10 games due to multiple injuries. One week it was a hamstring. The next was a shoulder. There also was a calf injury that sidelined him for three weeks midseason.

When on the field, the Giants got a glimpse of what Toney's speed and tenacity after the catch can do against opposing defenses. He tallied 39 catches for 480 yards and averaged 10.8 yards per attempt.

One of the primary reasons Schoen is willing to move Toney is due to the injury concerns. Speed targets often struggle to remain healthy once suffering an lower-body injury. Take a look at players such as Will Fuller and John Ross.

Fuller never has played a full season in large part due to injury. Ross' best season came in 2018, in which he only played 13 games.

New England's inability to draft receivers could entice Bill Belichick to give up a draft pick or two for Toney if he were to pass the physicals. As there were at Florida, there are also questions about the emotional Toney's temper and mind-set. The question more so turns to asking price and what the Giants are looking for in return for a player with at least three years of roster control.

Multiple reports suggests New York is looking for a third-round pick at the minimum, but could settle for a pair of later-round selections instead. Is New England looking to give up two picks or even a Day 2 selection?

New England's inability to connect downfield was a major factor in the development of rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Despite leading all rookie passers in near every category, Jones only averaged 7.3 yards per attempt, 14th among active quarterbacks.

Belichick would have fun working with a human joystick that can do wonders in space. He's only 23 and is still a prospect with a high enough ceiling to bet on the upside in a new offense.

Pricing will dictate if the Patriots get involved, but there should be interest from both sides. After swinging and missing on receivers of the past, perhaps Belichick admits adding a "proven" commodity might be New England's best chance to contend.