As a wild offseason for NFL pass catchers continue, another wide receiver may be on the move. The Giants are reportedly looking to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

New York drafted Toney with pick No. 20 in the first round of the 2021 draft out of Florida. He had a turbulent first season in the league battling injuries, but showed glimpses of explosiveness when on the field. In 10 games, Toney caught 57 passes for 420 yards, but he is still looking for his first NFL touchdown.

The Giants now have a new head coach in Brian Daboll and a new general manager in Joe Schoen, neither of whom were involved in selecting Toney last year. On day one of New York’s voluntary minicamp, Daboll said Toney wasn’t attending and that the wide receiver has yet to receive the new offensive playbook.

It is unclear who would be interested in the second-year wide receiver, or how trade value he will garner, but Toney does have three years left on his rookie contract not including a potential fifth-year option.

Meanwhile, the Giants would be relatively thin at the position without Toney. Kenny Golladay leads the depth chart entering his second year with the team, with Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton also under contract.

