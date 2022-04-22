Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Giants Looking to Deal Wide Receiver Kadarius Toney, per Report

As a wild offseason for NFL pass catchers continue, another wide receiver may be on the move. The Giants are reportedly looking to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

New York drafted Toney with pick No. 20 in the first round of the 2021 draft out of Florida. He had a turbulent first season in the league battling injuries, but showed glimpses of explosiveness when on the field. In 10 games, Toney caught 57 passes for 420 yards, but he is still looking for his first NFL touchdown.

The Giants now have a new head coach in Brian Daboll and a new general manager in Joe Schoen, neither of whom were involved in selecting Toney last year. On day one of New York’s voluntary minicamp, Daboll said Toney wasn’t attending and that the wide receiver has yet to receive the new offensive playbook.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

It is unclear who would be interested in the second-year wide receiver, or how trade value he will garner, but Toney does have three years left on his rookie contract not including a potential fifth-year option.

Meanwhile, the Giants would be relatively thin at the position without Toney. Kenny Golladay leads the depth chart entering his second year with the team, with Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton also under contract.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field with the team before the game between the Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL

Browns GM: We Were ‘Transparent’ With Baker About Watson Trade

Baker Mayfield remains at odds with Cleveland following the acquisition of Deshaun Watson last month.

By Jelani Scott
Brian Kelly talks during halftime at LSU basketball game.
College Football

Brian Kelly Gets Rave Review From Arch Manning’s Coach

The longtime New Orleans coach compared LSU’s new leader favorably to the last few Tigers coaches.

By Dan Lyons
The USMNT will return to Austin’s Q2 Stadium
Play
Soccer

USMNT Returning to Austin for Nations League Opener

The U.S. will play Grenada to begin its Concacaf Nations League title defense.

By Associated Press
Dwayne Haskins stands on the sidelines for the Steelers.
NFL

Steelers, OSU Honor Dwayne Haskins at Memorial Service

Mike Tomlin, Urban Meyer and Ryan Day were among those to attend the service.

By Associated Press
Barcelona thrashes Wolfsburg in the Women’s Champions League
Soccer

Barcelona Women Break Own Attendance Mark in UWCL Rout

Barça thrashed Wolfsburg, and 91,648 were there at Camp Nou to witness it.

By Associated Press
Mike D'Antoni coaches a game for the Rockets.
NBA

Report: Kings to Interview Mark Jackson, Mike D’Antoni

The two former NBA head coaches are at the top of a long candidate list for Sacramento.

By Daniel Chavkin
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols (5) watches his 3-run home run as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) looks on during the third inning of their game at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
MLB

Ohtani, Pujols and Other MLB Notes From the First Two Weeks

By Matt Martell
Feb 14, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The NFL shield logo is seen at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
NFL

NFL Includes Christmas Day Tripleheader in 2022 Season

The league will have one game on CBS and one on Fox in the afternoon, followed by its regularly scheduled Sunday night game on NBC.

By Wilton Jackson