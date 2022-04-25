Skip to main content

Patriots Prospect: Patrick Mahomes' Advice to NFL Draft 'Sleeper'

Erik Ezukanma is a receiver with stellar size/speed combo who led Texas Tech's high-flying offense in receiving in all three seasons.

The New England Patriots are on the hunt in the 2022 NFL Draft for reliable pass-catchers for quarterback Mac Jones. After trading for DeVante Parker, the Patriots still need to bolster a position group that could use more depth and talent. 

A prospect the Patriots could target is Erik Ezukanma, a receiver with stellar size/speed combo who led Texas Tech's high-flying offense in receiving the last three seasons. A team captain, the big target shines particularly in the red zone and fighting for yards after the catch.

As NFL analysts search for "sleepers" in this year's drafts, Ezukanma could be considered as a player who has flown under the radar due to a low-production end of season. The Red Raider had 13 catches for 322 yards and a touchdown in his first two games but was unable to maintain that pace after starting quarterback Tyler Shough suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth game.

The 6-3, 220-pound receiver is projected to be a mid-round selection.

"Oh ya definitely I feel like a 'sleeper'," Ezukanma told our Bri Amaranthus. "The circumstances of being at Tech, with the coaching and quarterback changes, kind of derailed my development as a player and receiver. Getting into the right franchise will help me build and reach my full potential."

USATSI_13775266_168388359_lowres

Erik Ezukanma vs. Texas

USATSI_17809177_168388359_lowres

Erik Ezukanma at NFL Draft Combine

USATSI_17818940_168388359_lowres

Erik Ezukanma at NFL Draft Combine

New England owns eight NFL Draft picks; seven in rounds 2-6. 

Ahead of the draft, Ezukanma worked out with former Red Raider and current Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes in an experience that "meant everything" to Ezukanma. The two players did not play at Tech at the same time but Mahomes gave the draft hopeful some advice about the league.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Work hard and be a sponge," Mahomes told Ezukanma. "Be a guy that is on time to meetings. Don't think you've made it once you get drafted because it's just only starting."

The Fort Worth-native was the first Tech receiver to be named first-team All-Big 12 since Michael Crabtree in 2008. A matchup nightmare for Big-12 defenses, Ezukanma averaged 24.8 yards per catch for Tech with much thanks to his elusiveness in space and physical running.

USATSI_17626435_168388359_lowres

Patrick Mahomes

USATSI_16927244_168388359_lowres

Erik Ezukanma

USATSI_9703535_168388359_lowres

Patrick Mahomes

New England's inability to connect downfield was a major factor in the development of Jones. Despite leading all rookie passers in near every category, Jones only averaged 7.3 yards per attempt, 14th among active quarterbacks.

In 2021, the Patriots’ receivers produced 193 receptions for 2,396 yards and 12 touchdowns. Meyers and Bourne combined for 138 receptions, 1,666 yards, and seven touchdowns. In other words, the Pats need talents besides Meyers and Bourne.

The Patriots, who tied with the Miami Dolphins with the second-best odds (+400) to win the the AFC East, are looking to add talent that can contribute right away in order to usurp the Buffalo Bills as division champions. If the Falcons select Ezukanma, what type of player will they be adding?

"A dog; A guy that works hard every day; A former team captain; an all-around talented wide receiver. I can do it all: red zone, backed-up, jet sweeps, hand offs... Whatever you need me to do I can do it for you. I don't shy away from special teams. I have to earn my role on a team and I am willing to do whatever it takes."

Ezukanma certainly has the sticky hands, body control and desire to succeed in the league. He could be a prospect with immense upside in New England. 

Patriots - Belichick Brady Gronk
News

NFL Draft Success = Super Bowl Wins? Patriots, Yes; Rams, No

By Richie Whitt1 hour ago
download
News

Patriots Draft Prospect: Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders

By Kevin Tame, Jr.3 hours ago
download
News

Patriots Draft Profile: Is Jameson Williams What New England Wants at WR?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.3 hours ago
50E45F68-1426-4FB4-B036-D75CDF4D9E78
News

NFL Draft: Patriots Eyeing Next ‘Do It All’ Secret Weapon?

By Mike D'Abate4 hours ago
USATSI_16975232
News

Trade Rumors: Does Giants WR Kadarius Toney Fit Patriots Offense?

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
C617A712-3297-4C4D-B72B-CD833D772019
News

Protect and Serve: Patriots Hall-of-Famer Running for Foxboro School Committee

By Mike D'Abate22 hours ago
Nakobe Dean
News

NFL Mock Draft: Patriots Select Georgia LB at No. 21

By David Harrison22 hours ago
1354124154
News

Eight is Enough: Will Patriots Continue Streak Drafting Offensive Linemen?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.Apr 24, 2022