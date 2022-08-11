Skip to main content

Patriots vs. Giants Preseason Game 1: How to Watch

The Patriots take on the Giants to begin the NFL preseason on Thursday night.
The New England Patriots (0-0) finally get to some actual (well, kind of) on-the-field football action on Thursday as they kick off the NFL preseason against the New York Giants (0-0) from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

After two-plus weeks of practices and drills, we'll find out how the Patriots' transitioning offense and new-look defense will look on the field.

Though many players are expected to garner some attention during Thursday’s matchup, there will be at least three members of New England’s offense that might raise an eyebrow in wideout Tyquan Thornton, offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste, and tight end Jonnu Smith.

Former defensive coordinator and current senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia takes over play-calling duties for the first time for New England. But how many of the presumed starters will play? And for how long?

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said he plans to play his starters, telling reporters at his Sunday press conference, "I anticipate all of our guys playing." The Patriots' defense will likely face quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, first-round draft pick Evan Neal and star pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in last April's NFL Draft.

WHAT: New England Patriots (0-0) vs. New York Giants (0-0)

WHEN: Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7 p.m. ET

WHERE: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA  (65,878)

TELEVISION: PATRIOTS PRESEASON NETWORK / WBZ-TV, Channel 4 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: New England +2.5

MONEYLINE: Giants -154, Patriots +130

