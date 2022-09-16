Mac Back? All Eyes on Patriots QB in Friday Practice

FOXBORO — As the late, great Bobby Darin would be proud to belt out: “Look out, ol’ Mac is back.”

As the New England Patriots took the practice field on Friday afternoon, the collective eyes of New England’s media and fanbase were searching for quarterback Mac Jones.

To the relief of a region, Jones was both present and accounted for as the Pats began their final team practice before heading to Pennsylvania for their Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Crisis averted?

Well, not just yet.

After missing Thursday’s practice due to a reported stomach illness, the Pats second-year signal-caller appeared to be ready for action on Friday. Jones’ status for Sunday’s game had previously been the subject of speculation, albeit for a different reason. The 24-year-old sustained a back injury during the Patriots’ 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins in their season-opener. After undergoing X-rays, as well as further evaluation, Jones was determined to have suffered back spasms. also did not show any issues, he participated fully in Wednesday’s practice. While extensive details on his illness were not disclosed, reports have confirmed that the illness was not related to COVID-19.

Though his official game status has yet to be set, Jones’ presence on the field is a strong indactory that he intends to play against the Steelers on Sunday. During his absence on Thursday, veteran Brian Hoyer received the majority of the starting reps, with rookie Bailey Zappe seeing significant action, as well. If Jones is unable to suit up, Hoyer would be the likely choice as New England’s starter, with Zappe servings as his backup, via practice squad elevation.

In addition to Jones, New England listed seven players on Thursday’s injury report, including offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (toe), running back Pierre Strong Jr. (shoulder), cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle) and safeties Adrian Phillips (ribs) and Joshuah Bledsoe (groin). All were all limited during the session.

The Patriots will fly to Pittsburgh on Saturday for their 1 p.m. ET kickoff with the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

