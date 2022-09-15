Patriots-Steelers Injury Report: T.J. Watt, Mac Jones Status?

FOXBORO — While the collective eyes of the New England Patriots fan base on the man under center, one significant addition to the team’s second injury and practice participation report of the week is likely to draw some attention, as well.

The Patriots listed six players as limited for Thursday’s session, with one notable non-participant.

Conversely, the Pats Week 2 opponents, the Pittsburgh Steelers, saw the return of two key contributors to full participatory status.

Here is Thursday’s full report, along with its implications for Sunday’s game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

QB Mac Jones - Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley - Toe

T Trent Brown - Ankle

S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin

S Adrian Phillips - Ribs

RB Pierre Strong Jr. - Shoulder

CB Shaun Wade - Ankle

What It Means: Patriots

Prior to the start Thursday’s session, the team announced that Jones would be held out of practice due to an illness. Reports later confirmed that the illness was not related to COVID-19, and rather the result of an upset stomach. While little is known about the severity of the illness, or whether it will keep Jones fro suiting up on Sunday, close attention will be paid to the practice fields on Friday. The Pats will hold one additional practice in Foxboro before departing for Pittsburgh on Saturday morning.

Perhaps the largest addition (both literally and figuratively) to New England’s report was the listing of starting left tackle Trent Brown with an ankle injury. Brown played on all 57 of the Patriots offensive snaps in their Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. However, the 6-8, 380-pound lineman struggled against the Dolphins defense, allowing two sacks and one quarterback hit. It is unclear as to whether Brown’s ankle hindered his abilities last Sunday. While the possibility of Brown missing this upcoming contest with the Steelers does exist, the expectation is that his injury is not serious and should not affect his playing status.

However, the news was not all bad for the Patriots on Thursday. After failing to participate in Wednesday’s practice, Bentley returned to the field, albeit in a limited capacity. New England would greatly miss his productivity, primarily when defending the run. The Pats held Miami’s potent rushing attack to an average of 2.8 yards per carry in Week 1. With Pittsburgh likely to ride their running game for offensive success, Bentley’s presence on the field will greatly enhance New England’s ability to contain it.

Phillips (ribs), Strong (shoulder), Wade (ankle) and Bledsoe (groin) were the holdovers from Wednesday’s report, each maintaining their status as limited participants.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB T.J. Watt, Pectoral (Placed on IR)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Cameron Heyward - Not Injury Related / Rest

OL Mason Cole - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Najee Harris - Foot

LB Rob Spillane - Eye

CB Levi Wallace - Ankle

What It Means: Steelers

As expected Watt was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday afternoon. As such, he will be sidelined for six weeks, as he recovers from a pectoral injury he suffered during last Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the silver lining for the Steelers is that Watt is expected to return to the field at some point this season. Though a timetable has yet to be established, New England should fully expect to see linebacker Malik Reed assume the role temporarily vacated by Watt.

In positive news for the Pats’ opponent, the Steelers upgraded both Harris (foot) and Wallace (ankle) to full participants for Thursday’s practice. As a result, they look to be highly-likely to take their field against the Patriots. Given the rather pedestrian performance quarterback Mitch Trubisky against the Bengals in Week 1 (21/38, 194 yards, one touchdown) Harris is expected to play a key role in pacing Pittsburgh’s offense on Sunday.

