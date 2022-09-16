Patriots vs. Steelers Injury Report: Mac Jones, Najee Harris Updates; Who's Questionable For Week 2?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 2 showdown in the Steel City.

The Pats and Steelers are set to square off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium.

Though neither team has ruled any player out for Sunday’s contest, their respective lists of ‘questionables’ may provide some insight on potential inactives.

Here is Friday afternoon’s full report:

LP = Limited Participation

FP = Full Participation

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin (LP)

T Trent Brown - Ankle (LP)

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb (LP)

S Adrian Phillips - Ribs (LP)

RB Pierre Strong Jr. - Shoulder (LP)

CB Shaun Wade - Ankle (LP)

REMOVED FROM LIST

QB Mac Jones - Back / Illness (FP)

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley - Toe (FP)

What It Means: Patriots

With all eyes on the status of quarterback Mac Jones (resulting from both back spasms and a stomach illness), New England’s second-year signal caller appears to be good-to-go for Sunday’s matchup. Not only was Jones present for practice after missing Thursday’s session, he was a full participant and was removed from the Pats’ injury list.

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley was also a full participant on Friday, after having been limited earlier in the week with a toe injury. Bentley is New England’s lead defensive communicator, as well as a key cog in their run defense. Having been removed from the list entirely, his presence on the field for Sunday has all but been confirmed.

New England had one new addition to Friday’s report, as linebacker Raekwon McMillan is officially questionable with a thumb injury. It is unclear as to when he suffered the injury, as he was not listed on either of the team’s previous lists this week. His combination of size and speed has been a key component in helping the Pats to infuse some much needed athleticism into their defense, compiling five total tackles in New England’s Week 1 loss to the Dolphins. Should he be unable to suit up, the Pats will likely look to fellow speedy linebackers Mack Wilson and Anfernee Jennings to play key roles in preventing the run and pursuing the passer.

In addition to McMillan, New England listed five players as questionable for Week 2, including offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle), running back Pierre Strong Jr. (shoulder), cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle) and safeties Adrian Phillips (ribs) and Joshuah Bledsoe (groin). All were all limited participants during Friday’s practice session.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

No Players Listed.

REMOVED FROM LIST

DT Cameron Heyward - Not Injury Related / Rest (FP)

OL Mason Cole - Ankle (FP)

RB Najee Harris - Foot (FP)

LB Rob Spillane - Eye (FP)

CB Levi Wallace - Ankle (FP)

While neither team has officially ruled anyone out for Sunday, Pittsburgh is clearly entering the game as the healthier of the two teams. The Steelers have not designated any of their players as out, doubtful or even questionable.

Though a close eye has been kept on Cole (ankle), Harris (foot), Spillane (eye) and Wallace (ankle), each player has been removed from Pittsburgh's injury report. As a result, all inactive players for Sunday’s contest will be considered healthy scratches.