Patriots vs. Dolphins Injury Report: Who Practiced Wednesday?

FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report of the 2022 season provided both questions and answers for the New England Patriots.

Although the Patriots enjoyed robust attendance at Wednesday’s practice, they listed three players as limited participants, as they prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

Here is Wednesday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 1 matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Jakobi Meyers (Knee)

WR Ty Montgomery (Knee)

OT Isaiah Wynn (Back)

What It Means:

Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in the preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, with what the team had announced to be an ankle injury. Originally thought to have been a long-term ailment, Montgomery’s prognosis has dramatically increased within the past few days. He was listed on Wednesday’s report with a knee injury, lending some credence to the belief that he may be able to play as soon as Sunday. When healthy, he will be New England’s primary pass-catching back and third Z-receiver option [off the line of scrimmage] along with fellow wideouts Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne.

Speaking of Meyers, he was also among the Patriots’ listees with a knee injury. Though his health has not been the subject of major media concern, it should be noted that he was a limited participant in the latter stages of the team’s training camp practices. If Meyers is unable to suit up, his spot on the Pats’ receiver depth chart is likely to be filled by ex-Dolphin DeVante Parker, with Bourne possibly seeing some snaps on the perimeter, as well.

Wynn’s presence on the practice field is great news for an offensive line which will need to be at optimal strength and health on Sunday. The 26-year-old was absent for much of the latter parts of training camp and preseason, while dealing with an undisclosed ailment. He did not participate in New England’s final open practice, leading some to question his status for Week 1. Based on Wednesday’s report, Wynn has apparently been dealing with a back injury. Should he be unable to suit up, reserve tackles Yodny Cajuste and Justin Herron will likely split the duties at right tackle.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Salvon Ahmed (Heel)

T Terron Armstead (Vet Rest)

TE Tanner Conner (Knee)

RB Chase Edmonds (Groin)

RB Myles Gaskin (Neck)

FB Alec Ingold (Hamstring)

LB Melvin Ingram (Vet Rest)

CB Nik Needham (Quad)

S Eric Rowe (Pectoral)

LB Andrew Van Ginkel (Illness)

WR Jaylen Waddle (Quad)

What It Means: Dolphins

While Miami provided veteran rest to three of their listed players on Wednesday, eight Dolphins appeared with an injury: wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (quad), running back Salvon Ahmed (heel), tight end Tanner Conner (knee), fullback Alec Ingold (hamstring), cornerback Nik Needham (quad), safety Eric Rowe (pectoral) and running backs Chase Edmonds (groin) and Myles Gaskin (neck).

Arguably the most notable of the listings is Waddle. The second-year wideout had been a limited participant at practice, as of late. Previously known only as a right leg injury, it is now listed as a quad injury. Still, Miami coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that he remains confident in Waddle’s chances of playing on Sunday.

Another injury on which Patriots fans might want to keep a sharp eye is Needham’s quad injury. The impairment limited his participation in practice last week. While it is too early to determine whether the injury will derail his ability to play in this weekend’s season-opener, the Dolphins are already stretched a bit thin at the position . Cornerback Byron Jones will begin the season on Reserve/PUP and is out for at least the first four games. Needham is projected to start opposite star cornerback Xavien Howard in Jones’ stead.

