Wynn/Win? Patriots Pick OT In Early Mock Draft

Set to potentially deal away one of their first-round blockers, the New England Patriots could look to trade a Wynn ... but, in response, get a win on draft night.

Sports Illustrated's 2023 mock draft heading into Week 1 has the Patriots selecting Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. While that would likely solve the Isaiah Wynn dilemma, as the 2018 first-round choice (and free agent-to-be) has reportedly been placed on the trade block, the mock has the Patriots choosing in the 12th overall slot. That would be New England's highest first-round pick since 2008 (10th, Jerod Mayo) and their highest unadjusted by a trade since 2001 (6th, Richard Seymour).

Johnson has a golden opportunity to boost his draft stock by showcasing his versatility this season: while he started all 13 games of the Buckeyes' 2021 campaign (which ended with a Rose Bowl win over Utah) at right guard. This time, however, Johnson will move over to left tackle, succeeding Nicholas Petit-Frere, who became the Tennessee Titans' third-round pick earlier this spring. Johnson previously partook in Ohio State's run to the 2021 College Football Playoff's championship game but fell to an Alabama team ironically led by his potential future teammates Christian Barmore and Mac Jones.

A Cincinnati native, Johnson was a highly-touted five-star recruit upon his Columbus entry. His 2021 efforts earned him recognition from the Big Ten's coaches, as he was granted second-team all-conference group honors.

Ohio State is ranked second in the opening polls. Johnson and the Buckeyes will have an immediate test on Saturday night in prime time against No. 5 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

