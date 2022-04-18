Easter 'Basket': Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne Buys Unique Gift for Parents

Prior to last season, New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne inked a three-year, $15 million deal with $7.25 million guaranteed. By notching career highs in catches (55) and yards (800), and matching his career-high five touchdowns, he added another $750,000 in incentives.

How did Bourne celebrate his accomplishments on the field?

Bourne bought his parents a house in his hometown of Portland, Oregon. And he delivered the news on social media.

On his YouTube channel, Bourne posted a video of him touring the home with his parents, who thought it was just another house they were looking at potentially purchasing.

At the end of the video, Bourne announced it was theirs by handing over a "Home Sweet Home" door mat, to the surprise of his parents.

“I love you guys so much. I love all my family members,” Bourne said. “Everybody here right now has been a part of my life – my whole life, obviously. But this was something I’ve been dreaming of doing, and to get it done is just a blessing. I thank God, Jesus Christ, and everything that he’s blessed me with, my family. Many more blessings coming, man.

“Hopefully you guys are happy, because this is it,” Bourne quipped while laughing.

Bourne went undrafted out of Eastern Washington in 2017, and after four seasons in San Francisco, the 26-year-old enters his second in New England and is excited about his upcoming year.

“We’re going to OTAs. I’m going to be going out and putting in that work,” Bourne said. “It’s going to be the best year of my life. Shoutout to my mom. Shoutout to everybody. Shoutout to my family for all the support. I wouldn’t have been able to have this kind of attitude and energy to buy something like this [without them].”

“I’m just really excited about the future, man,” Bourne added.

Bourne is looking to improve on his career season in 2021 and has been spotted working out with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones this offseason.