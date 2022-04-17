NFL Free Agent Ndamukong Suh Visit Sparks Patriots Rumors

Might the 12-year veteran defensive tackle be considering playing for the New England Patriots in 2022?

The New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox often share the attention of sports fans throughout the region. Although the Patriots are in the midst of their offseason, they did so once again on Saturday.

During the Red Sox 4-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins, free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was spotted as a spectator at Fenway Park. Suh’s appearance was shared on social media by David Wade of WBZ-TV Boston.

Associated Press

Seemingly on cue, the rumor mill immediately began to churn throughout Patriots fandom. Suh’s presence at Fenway Park inspired speculation that he may be in town to meet with the Patriots. After all, the 35-year-old has been an enforcer along the defensive lines of the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout his 12-year career. The Nebraska product has compiled 590 total tackles (130 for-loss), 70.5 sacks, 212 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries. He played the last three seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helping the Bucs defense to a Super Bowl Championship in 2020. While Suh’s best days may be behind him, he is still capable of contributing strength, athleticism and durability to many a defensive line in the NFL. He hasn’t missed a game since 2011, his second season in the league.

However, Suh’s visit to the ‘Hub’ this weekend appears unrelated to the Patriots.

Shortly after Wade’s social media post, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated that Suh was likely in town to visit his good friend, and Boston Celtics head coach, Ime Udoka. In fact, Suh was present at the Celtics Saturday afternoon practice.

In addition, Suh also has familial ties to the area. As he noted in the past, Suh’s grandfather lives in Boston.

As a result, it would seem that Ndamukong Suh’s weekend in New England is seemingly more personal than business. While it remains a possibility that both he and the Patriots may decide to discuss joining forces, neither a meeting nor a signing appears to be imminent