Follow The Leader: Patriots’ Slater Still Takes Cues From Belichick

FOXBORO — As an 11-time team captain, Matthew Slater is one of the New England Patriots’ most-revered leaders.

Having played his entire 14-year career with New England, Slater has become one of the NFL’s most respected players, both on and off the field. As such, he is often looked to by his teammates and coaches as the standard by which they hold themselves accountable.

However, if you ask Slater, he is simply following the example set forth by coach Bill Belichick.

"I definitely have learned a lot from him,” Slater told reporters via video conference on Tuesday. “When you talk about commitment to craft and avoiding complacency, I think he [Belichick] embodies that."

While some may rely on the catchphrase or media sound byte to flex their leadership muscle, Slater chooses to let his actions on the field do the talking. It is a method for which he credits Belichick’s passion for the game and an unbridled desire for success as inspiration.

“In him, I see a passion to pursue excellence,” Slater said of his head coach. “He loves this game. He loves the history of this game. He loves everything that goes into this game, and it compels him. What a blessing at age 70 to continue to do what he loves…to be healthy enough to do it and maintain that motivation.”

In 2021, Slater appeared in all 17 of New England’s regular season games, logging 11 combined special teams tackles, second on the team to safety Cody Davis’ 15. For his efforts, Slater was selected to his fifth All-Pro squad, as the special teams selection on the Second Team. He was also selected to his tenth Pro Bowl, giving him the most special teams’ Pro Bowl honors in NFL history.

Despite entering free agency at the conclusion of 2021, the Patriots and special teams captain Matthew Slater swiftly agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed $2.6 million contract which will keep him in New England for his 15th NFL Season.

New England retained Slater’s services due his abilities to contribute on the field. Though the team uncharacteristically struggled on special teams in 2021, Slater’s presence will help to solidify and enhance a group that already includes third-phase standouts such as Justin Bethel and Cody Davis. In light of the departures of long-time stalwarts, Brandon King and Brandon Bolden, Slater’s role becomes that much more vital in 2022.

During the Pats offseason workout program, Slater has been a stabilizing presence as the Pats look to rebound from a subpar season in 2021. He was often seen working with both rookies and veterans alike during OTAs and minicamp; sharing his thoughts on a specific alignment in team drills or lightening the mood by flashing a smile during warm ups.

For all of his on-field success, the argument can be made that Slater is as, or even more, respected off the field. The Pats captain takes great pride in his role as a mentor for many of the Pats younger players — not only leading them on the field, but also offering his wisdom and advice away from it.

“We want guys that are dependable, accountable and put the team first,” Slater said. “We're a group that has new players, new expectations … and we're trying to find our identity.”

As the Patriots get set to take the practice fields on Wednesday, Slater will continue to be a key component in shaping the team’s identity for the upcoming season — and he will be doing so by continuing to take his cues from Belichick.