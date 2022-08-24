Skip to main content

Patriots Ex DE Trey Flowers To Work Out With Dolphins

During his four years in New England, Flowers was the Patriots’ top pass rusher, and one of their most potent defenders.

FOXBORO — Former New England Patriots defensive end/outside linebacker Trey Flowers may soon be making a return to the AFC East.

However, it is not in the spot you might expect.

According to a NFL Network report on Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins are hosting the seven-year veteran for a workout.

Coming off consecutive injury-shortened seasons, as well as having earned approximately $54 million of his $90 million deal with Detroit, Flowers may be available at a reasonable price. He could also provide quality depth along the Dolphins’ front seven, with the ability to bring starting-caliber explosiveness to their pass rush.

During his four years in New England, Flowers was one of the team’s top defenders. In fact, his archetypal fit within New England’s defense made him a logical free agent for the Pats to potentially pursue in the offseason.

Including the postseason, the former Arkansas Razorback compiled 26.5 sacks, 203 tackles, five forced-fumbles and two recoveries for the Pats. While New England may not have matched his highly lucrative contract offer from the Bob Quinn-Matt Patricia led Lions in 2019, Flowers remained well-respected by Belichick and the Patriots brain trust.

“Trey works extremely hard,” Belichick said of Flowers in 2018. “He’s one of the hardest-working guys on the team. … He’s a very versatile and valuable player for us.”

With regard to his on-field abilities, Flowers’ first season with Detroit saw him take over exactly where he left off in New England, wearing havoc on opposing quarterbacks. The defensive end finished the 2019 season having registered seven sacks and 21 quarterback hits. Unfortunately, injuries would limit his time on the field in both 2020 and 2021. During the past two seasons, Flowers saw the field for only 14 games, leading to a notable decline in his production. He had just 3.5 sacks from 2020-21, when he missed time with knee and shoulder injuries, as well as a broken forearm.

However, when healthy, Flowers is still one of the more formidable pass rushers in the league, demonstrating great instincts and ability to locate the ball. He was also one of the Lions’ best run defenders, as well as a positive and influential presence in the locker room. At just 29 years-of-age, Flowers still has plenty left in the tank to make an impact on Miami’s front seven.

In the final analysis, the primary reason for Trey Flowers’ exit from Detroit was primarily financial. With the Lions’ set to incur a $23.2 million cap hit from Flowers’ contract in 2022, the team opted for the savings. Still, given Flowers' recent injury history, as well as his waning production over the past two seasons, he is unlikely to receive a high-income offer.

Therefore, Flowers could be the right fit at the right time for Miami’s defense. 

