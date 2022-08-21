Standing Pat? Belichick Continues Confusion Regarding Patriots' Offensive Play-Caller

Abbott and Costello's comic routine: "Who's On First?!"

The New England Patriots' training camp mystery: "Who's Calling Plays?!"

Or, thanks to Bill Belichick's stubbornness and stealthiness, should we start referring to them as the New England "Processes"?

Though the Patriots' lack of an official coordinator and implementation of unorthodox multiple play-callers this preseason has been far from a calamity, the future of the operation - heading into next week's exhibition finale in Las Vegas against the Raiders - remains cloaked in mystery.

And, if we're being honest, wrapped in a little bit of comedy.

After sharing the play-sheet with Joe Judge in the preseason opener against the New York Giants, Matt Patricia exclusively called the plays into quarterbacks Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe in Friday's 20-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Or, did he?

Cue Abbott, Costello and Belichick.

Said the future Hall-of-Fame coach about Patricia handling the role of offensive coordinator against Carolina, "Communication with the quarterback, yeah. As far as calling the plays, there’s a whole ‘nother process on that, but yeah.”

He called the operation - the communication of plays from sideline to quarterback - "normal" and "fine." But asked to clarify, things instead got hilariously hazy.

Reporter: "With Matt calling all the plays tonight, is that the direction you're going to go in the season? Is that process complete?"

Belichick: "No, it's a process."

Reporter: "Is the play-calling process between all three of you?"

Belichick: "No."

Reporter: "So, how does it work ... ?"

Belichick: "It's a process."

Reporter: "Understanding you don't want to tell us much about the offensive play-calling situation ... "

Belichick: "I never said that. I mean, don't put words in my mouth. I never said that."

Reporter: "Okay, how aware are your offensive players about this play-calling process?"



Belichick: "I don't know. Ask them."

When McDaniels served as offensive coordinator, he relayed the plays to a quarterback named Tom Brady. But we all know that Belichick had veto power.

Same as he does now, with Patricia, Judge, Abbott and Costello.

That, of course, is the Patriots' real "process."