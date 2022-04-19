Butler's Benching: Patriots CB Finally Reveals Thoughts on Super Bowl LII

Butler: “I’m here for the Patriots and I’m here to be peaceful”

The mysterious details of Malcolm Butler’s benching in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII have long been held hostage by the ghosts of Pats’ past.

Apparently, that is where they will stay.

Having agreed on a two-year deal, worth up to $9 million to return to the Patriots in March, Butler met with New England reporters on Monday via video conference for the first time since his Pats’ tenure came to an acrimonious end at the conclusion of the 2017 season.

As expected, the 32-year-old offered few details regarding that fateful evening in Minnesota, choosing to take the high-road and focus on the future.

“You keep business in-house,” Butler told reporters when asked specifically about Super Bowl LII. “I shared my feelings with Bill Belichick (right after the Super Bowl). We had a talk about it like grown men.”

Butler and the Patriots lost the game to the Eagles, 41–33. He did not play any defensive snaps in the game, only coming in for a single play on special teams. After the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said his lack of playing time was a "coach's decision," and not due to disciplinary issues as many have speculated. When asked about the benching at the time, Butler stated "I don't know what it was. I guess I wasn't playing [well] or they didn't feel comfortable. I don't know. But I could have changed that game."

By the following morning, reports claimed that Belichick acknowledged a "much longer discussion" could occur regarding Butler's absence on defense from the game. It has also since been revealed that Butler was demoted in practice during the Wild Card round of the playoffs, during which the Patriots had a bye week.

Still, the West Alabama product has his sights squarely focused 2022 and helping the Patriots succeed on the field. While he may have not predicted his return to New England, Butler seems content to be back where it all began when he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

“I didn’t expect to come back to New England but I always had respect for the New England Patriots … for Mr. Kraft, for the organization and for coach Belichick” Butler told the media on Monday. “One thing I learned … you never burn your bridges down. You handle situations as a man and as a grown-up. If I didn’t do that, I don’t think I would have had the opportunity to come back here. I’m pretty sure I made a good decision by acting like a grown man.”

As a result, Malcolm Butler moves forward — determined to be of assistance, not distraction. “I’m trying not to live in the past, Butler said with a smile. “I’m here for the Patriots and I’m here to be peaceful”