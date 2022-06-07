Skip to main content

Belichick on Patriots Offense: Streamline, Not Veer

Cryptic as usual, New England's head coach offered little to clear up offensive confusion at minicamp.

One day into New England Patriots' mandatory minicamp in Foxboro and we already have the 2022 season's first buzzword: "Streamline."

But, as vintage Bill Belichick would have it, the word is doing little to untangle the mess of a mystery surrounding the Patriots' offensive play-calling this season.

While there has already gnashing of teeth among New England fans and media alike about the possibility of Matt Patricia and/or Joe Judge perhaps calling plays in the absence of departed offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Raiders, Belichick - other than offering up the sacrificial buzzword - kept his plans close to his vest (see: trademark hoodie).

"Well, we've had a lot of changes offensively in the last couple years, and it's a good time to streamline things," he said Tuesday in his minicamp-opening press conference. "We did that defensively a couple years ago. We feel like it's a good time to do it offensively. There's an element of that every year."

Interesting ... go on, elaborate. Please.

Is it a new system on offense?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I don't know."

How big are the changes you're making?

"I don't know. You make changes every year. I can't, I wouldn't be able to rank them."

Are we going to see you run an entirely new offense?

"I don't know. I mean, if you think we're gonna run the veer offense, no. That's not what we're doing. Not really sure what we're talking about here."

In summary, the Patriots are not going to run the Triple Option in 2022. And apparently there are alternate definitions for "streamline", because "Josh calls the plays but the buck stops with Bill" is about as efficient as you can get in the NFL.

New England is tweaking terminology and customizing plays for second-year quarterback Mac Jones. Other than that ... Belichick business as usual.

donta-hightower-david-butler-ii-usa-today-sports
News

Hi, Hightower? Patriots Eager For Dont’a Decision

By Kevin Tame, Jr.1 hour ago
New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon arrives for training camp on July 28, 2021 in Foxboro, MA.(Staff Photo By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
News

What to Watch: 3 Storylines as Patriots Begin Mandatory Minicamp

By Mike D'Abate3 hours ago
Matt Patricia
News

Five Stages of Grief? Patricia as Patriots Play-Caller

By Arnav Sharma5 hours ago
Patriots - Woodhead golf
News

Former Little Patriot's Big Dream Dies

By Richie Whitt7 hours ago
Patriots - Robert Kraft 1994
News

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Turns 81: Happy or Crabby?

By Richie Whitt20 hours ago
mcg
News

Patriots 2021 Draft Class: Who's Poised For Breakout?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.Jun 6, 2022
9E70F9AA-F50D-4956-BF5D-F9DE52AFBBD2
News

Folk Safe? Patriots Work Out Trio of Kickers

By Mike D'AbateJun 6, 2022
Patriots Matt Patricia, Joe Judge
News

Report: Front-Runner Emerges for Patriots Play-Calling Duties

By Mike D'AbateJun 6, 2022