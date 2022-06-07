What to Watch: 3 Storylines as Patriots Begin Mandatory Minicamp

FOXBORO - The New England Patriots are set to begin the next phase of their preparatory program for 2022, as mandatory minicamp opens Tuesday.

With a re-imagined offensive coaching staff, some key veteran additions via free agency and a rookie class which features a controversial first round draft choice, the Pats will have served their share of storylines heading into this trio of training days on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium.

For the next three days, evaluations will be made, predictions will be offered and the occasional ‘take’ will provide ample fodder for the sports debate fire that will rage throughout the region until the start of training camp in late July.

As rumors and armchair opinions continue to swirl regarding the Pats offensive coaching staff, here is a look at three under-the-radar storylines to watch during the next three days of mandatory minicamp.

Matthew Judon’s Return

While the temperatures in New England may be a bit warm for red sleeves, the return of Matthew Judon to the Patriots practice fields will be a welcomed sight.

Though Judon opted to forgo attending voluntary OTAs, he is reportedly set to be in attendance on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old linebacker was one of New England’s most prolific signings in the 2021 offseason. Since his arrival in Foxboro, he has routinely proven that he possesses the versatility and adaptability to have earned the spot as the team’s number one player on the edge. In his first year with the Pats, Judon amassed 60 tackles, one fumble recovery and a career-high 12.5 sacks.

At his best, Judon’s presence allows the Pats front seven to play in position, facilitating their ability to set the edge, and stop the run. His on-field awareness puts him in position to keep runs from reaching the corner on early downs, as well as providing speed and strength when rushing the quarterback. In 2021, Judon was also quite effective when reading the opponent’s coverage of the Pats’ defensive linemen, particularly rookie Christian Barmore. With Barmore drawing the attention of opposing blockers along the offensive line, Judon is often left one-on-one on the edge.

With 2022 fast approaching, Judon will once again be called upon to play a crucial role on New England’s defense.

Nelson Agholor's Future?

Despite signing a lucrative contract with the Patriots in the 2021 offseason, Agholor’s spot on the 2022 roster may not be a solid as one may think. Although he possesses a unique and versatile skill set, the Pats’ recent acquisitions at the position have led some to believe that he may have become expendable in the Patriots offense. In addition to adding former Miami Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker, the team selected Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Alongside incumbents Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne, New England has definitely upgraded its corps of wide receivers — and they have done so with two players with similar traits to Agholor.

At his best, Agholor is capable of bringing big-play ability to the Patriots offense. However, if players such as Thornton and Parker can make an immediate impact, hie future with the team may ultimately be determined by finances. By parting ways with him, the Patriots would stand to gain considerable salary cap space, per Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan.

As a result, many an eye will be kept on Agholor and his usage over the next three days during non-contact drills — which tend to place a greater focus on the passing game.

Terrance Mitchell's Role?

In the wake of cornerback J.C. Jackson’s departure, the Pats found themselves in need of help at the position, primarily on the perimeter. As such, the Pats addressed the position both via free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.

While the return of Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler has garnered a great deal of attention in the region, another free agent signing may prove to be just as significant in helping to rebuild the Pats prowess in the secondary — the signing of former Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year, $3 million contract.

In 2021, Mitchell played 14 games in the Texans’ defensive backfield, starting 13 of them as an outside cornerback. He allowed 45 receptions on 76 targets for 556 yards as well as five touchdowns and one interception. One of his three forced fumbles came against the Patriots in Week Five, as Mitchell was able to knock the ball from the grasp of running back Damien Harris during an attempted scoring drive. When it comes to scheme fit, Mitchell should be able to play multiple roles for New England. During his time in Kansas City, the 29-year-old was used in a lot of one-deep man-coverage schemes.

He built upon that experience when moving on to Cleveland, where he was effective in both aggressive man-based schemes (under then-defensive coordinator Gregg Williams) and pattern-match zone schemes under Steve Wilks, who succeeded Williams. In Houston, defensive coordinator Lovie Smith ran a Tampa 2-style zone defense, which provided him with much time on the field. In short, Mitchell is versatile enough to blend into multiple schemes, which the Patriots may employ depending on their personnel in the upcoming season.

Though much attention will be focused on Butler, Mitchell’s experience and conditioning may give him the upper hand in earning a primary spot on the Pats’ cornerback depth chart in 2022.