Touting Tackles? Belichick, Groh Praise Patriots OT Depth

FOXBORO — Despite entering training camp with a great deal of optimism surrounding them, the New England Patriots offensive line has been much maligned throughout the preseason.

While each position along the line has been the subject of concern, New England’s tackles have undergone the most scrutiny. From a positional switch, to trade rumors, they have certainly generated their share of storylines.

Perhaps most notably, the Patriots tackles have collectively struggled in protecting quarterback Mac Jones, as well as generating the proper push to facilitate the running game. As New England incorporates a greater amount of zone reads and runs into their offense, the line’s difficulties have seemingly created more problems than solutions for a successful offensive transition.

Still, quality tackles continue to be at a premium throughout the NFL. Despite their shortcomings, the Patriots' brain trust remains confident in the unit’s ability to perform at an adequate, and even high level in 2022. As such, New England considered themselves fortunate to possess such depth at the position.

“There’s not too many teams in the league that aren’t looking for tackles,” Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh told reporters on Monday. “We feel very fortunate in the guys that we have. Looking across the league, we feel very fortunate and very confident in those guys going forward. It’s up to them to keep working here, and I think they’ve all taken a step under a lot of direction and a lot of hard work from everybody in the building, so we feel good about that.”

The unit has also earned the approval of coach Bill Belichick. While his endorsement is far less effusive than that of Groh, the Pats head coach remains encouraged by the depth of talent at one of the team’s key offensive positions.

“Not bad,” Belichick said regarding his depth chart at tackle on Monday. “Two players that are pretty established starters [Wynn, Brown]. A few young players that have, I would say are continuing to get better that have had some playing time -- Justin [Herron] more than Yodny [Cajuste] and Yasir [Durant]. But they've all played.”

Atop New England’s depth chart at tackle are starters Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn. Throughout training camp, Brown has settled into the left tackle position, while Wynn has remained on the right, a reversal from the team’s offseason projections.

At his best, Wynn has the necessary quickness and strength to win battles when going one-on-one against edge rushers, or creating openings for the running game. Though a bit undersized for the position (listed at 6-3), his technique still makes him among the team’s best options at left tackle. Ironically, his absence from much of the team’s offseason workout program provided the Pats with the chance to explore alternative options, including playing Brown at left tackle and Wynn on the right. Brown has been a force on the left side, returning the position he manned for the Patriots during his first tour of duty with the team in 2018.

With Wynn entering the final year of his rookie contract, he has become the subject of trade speculation. As rumors continue to swirl, Groh’s sentiments seemingly indicate that the Patriots will keep Wynn in the fold to start the season. Both Herron and Cajuste saw time with the starting unit during minicamp, indicating their value to the Pats depth along the offensive line. However, Cajuste has been the more impressive of the duo as of late, earning him the spot as the Pats’ reserve swing tackle.

During Wynn’s recent absences, Cajuste has taken the majority of reps with the Patriots starting unit. Though injuries limited his time on the field during his first three seasons, the West Virginia product does have starting potential. Cajuste possesses the quickness to get into position, with sufficient strength to wall-off defenders in the running game. In contrast, Herron has struggled to maintain a reliable presence on either side of the line. Still, his size and experience may earn him the chance to remain in New England for 2022 to provide further. depth. While carrying four tackles may seem excessive, the position does pose the biggest need along New England’s offensive line. Due to the extensive injury history of both Wynn and Brown, Cajuste and Herron may be called upon to take significant snaps in the upcoming season. However, it should

As the 53-man roster cutdown deadline approaches, many eyes will understandably be fixed upon the Patriots tackle depth chart as the hands on the clock approach 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook