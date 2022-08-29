Patriots Final Roster Projection: Who Makes Cut?

FOXBORO — With the image of the 2022 preseason beginning to shrink in the collective rearview mirror of their fans, the New England Patriots now turn their attention to the upcoming regular season.

Several roster hopefuls have made their respective cases to earn a spot on the 53-man final product. Therefore, the time has come for all NFL teams, including the Patriots, to make those ultimate decisions based on position battles and individual performances.

With the final roster adjustment deadline approaching on Tuesday, Aug 30 at 4:00pm ET, here is Patriot Country’s third and final attempt at what the New England’s roster might look like when the team opens the 2022 regular season.

Quarterback (3)

Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe

Though Zappe performed reasonably well in his three preseason tests, some questionable decisions led to costly turnovers. In turn, it will lead the Patriots to almost certainly carry three quarterbacks. A source close to the team confirmed recent reports that Hoyer is uninterested in coaching; making him and his guaranteed $3 million salary a most unlikely cut. As such, he will maintain a presence on the sideline as Mac Jones’ primary backup to start the season, with Zappe likely to assume the top reserve spot by season’s end.

Running Back (5)

Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong, Jr., Ty Montgomery, J.J. Taylor

OUT: Kevin Harris

While Ty Montgomery’s injury will presumably send him to short-term injured reserve, he must be provided a 53-man roster spot before being given that designation. On Friday against the Raiders, Taylor demonstrated his value as a runner, as well as making a heads-up move to recover Hoyer’s strip-sack fumble. New England will need to balance youth with experience to form an effective corps of running backs in 2022. Therefore, they go with Taylor here, and have Harris start the season on the practice squad.

Wide Receiver (6)

DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Lil’Jordan Humphrey

OUT: Tre Nixon, Josh Hammond, Kristian Wilkerson

Like Montgomery, Thornton is inevitably headed to injured reserve. As a result, he must be placed on the 53-man roster prior to his placement in order to be eligible for return in 2022. Humphrey’s size (6-4, 225 pounds) and crisp method of running routes make him a solid depth receiver, as well as a potential hybrid receiver/‘move’ tight end. Despite showing some flashes of potential, Nixon becomes the victim of a numbers crunch at the position. Both he and Wilkerson (when cleared for his recovery from a head injury) could be intriguing practice squad options.

Tight End (2)

Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith

OUT: Devin Asiasi, Matt Sokol, Jalen Wydermyer

With Smith and Henry having solidified the top spots on the depth chart, the Pats use the ‘extra’ tight end spot with Humphrey. Asiasi performed adequately during camp, yet failed to stand out among his peers at the position. Wydermyer was considered a promising prospect for the Bills prior to his release. As such, look for him to surface as a potential practice squad signee.

Offensive Line (8)

Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Michael Onwenu, Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste, Arlington Hambright, Kody Russey

NFI: Andrew Stueber

OUT: Yasir Durant, Drew Desjarlais, Will Sherman, Chasen Hines, James Ferentz, Justin Herron, Bill Murray

As rumors continue to swirl, Wynn’s presence in the lineup against the Raiders on Friday night seem to indicate that the Patriots will keep him in the fold to start the season. Both Herron and Cajuste saw time with the starting unit during minicamp, indicating their value to the Pats depth along the offensive line. However, Cajuste has been the more impressive of the duo as of late, earning him the spot as the Pats’ reserve swing tackle. Russey is the surprise addition here, as he has both the size and the versatility to align both at guard and center; two areas in which the Pats are in need of additional depth. Ferentz logged significant minutes against the Raiders, but continued his struggles with positioning and protection. Though he was a tough cut, the veteran lineman could find his way onto the practice squad.

Special Teams (7)

Matthew Slater, Brendan Schooler, DaMarcus Mitchell, Justin Bethel, Jake Bailey, Joe Cardona, Nick Folk

OUT: Tristan Vizcaino, Cody Davis

New England’s special teams stalwarts are roster locks, with Bailey, Cardona and Folk earning the specialist jobs, and Slater returning as captain. Both Schooler and Mitchell appear to be New England’s core special teamers of the future. Davis is once again a tough cut, as he is one of the team’s valued special teamers. Still, he becomes an unfortunate victim of the numbers crunch.

Defensive Line (6)

Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise, LaBryan Ray, Sam Roberts

OUT: Carl Davis, Daniel Ekuale, Jeremiah Pharms, Jr., Henry Anderson

Barmore, Godchaux and Guy form a strong interior, with Wise once again poised to be a factor on the edge. Carl Davis was a difficult cut, as he was serviceable in 2021. However, both Ray and Roberts have performed well throughout the preseason, earning them notable practice snaps with the starting unit. Anderson has had a solid camp, making him another tough cut among a deep depth chart. When eligible to return from his two-game suspension to start the season, Ekuale’s name may be one to watch in late September.

Linebackers (6)

Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mack Wilson, Raekwon McMillan, Anfernee Jennings

IR: Ronnie Perkins

OUT: Jahlani Tavai, Cameron McGrone, Harvey Langi, Nate Wieland

Perhaps the most improved positional chart on the Patriots roster, New England has succeeded with infusing both youth and speed into their corps of linebackers. Jennings, McMillan and Wilson were preseason standouts, while McGrone seems better suited to start the season on the practice squad. Though he was touted as a “big factor on all four downs” by coach Bill Belichick, Tavai’s struggles in coverage may make him a surprise cut, especially given the depth at the position.

Safety (4)

Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers

OUT: Brad Hawkins, Joshuah Bledsoe

With McCourty, Dugger, Phillips and Peppers filling out the depth chart, the Pats safeties may collectively be the strongest positional grouping on the roster in 2022. Though Bledsoe possesses a great deal of versatility, he finds himself the odd man out. Still, his lack of playing time during his rookie season may allow the Pats to retain his services via the practice squad.

Cornerback (6)

Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade

IR: Joejuan Williams

OUT: Terrance Mitchell

At the outset of training camp, Mitchell appeared to be a near-certain roster lock, opposite Mills on the perimeter. Since that time, Jonathan Jones has emerged as the leading candidate for the second spot at outside corner. The rookie Joneses (Marcus and Jack) possess a great deal of potential, while Bryant and Wade have proven their value within the depth chart. Bryant will start the season as the Pats’ primary option in the slot, but can also provide depth at safety. Wade’s inclusion among the 53 may raise an eyebrow. However, his abilities in press coverage, along with his physical style, make him too valuable within the Pats secondary to risk losing him via waivers.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook