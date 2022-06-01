Patriots OTAs Notebook: Belichick in Charge; Malcolm Motivated

As the New England Patriots continue to prepare for the start of the 2022 NFL season, a notable amount of their roster was present for voluntary OTAs over the past two weeks.

FOXBORO — On the heels of a warm Memorial Day weekend throughout the northeast, the New England Patriots returned to the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium Tuesday for the second session of organized training activities (OTAs).

While the sessions remain voluntary, the majority of the Pats roster was present - making preparations for mandatory minicamp set to begin June 7.

Although Tuesday’s session can best be described as ‘light’, there were some notable takeaways from the practice fields.

Coaches Choosing Sides

While the Pats have yet to officially assign titles to members of the offensive coaching staff for the upcoming season, the expected roles seem to be getting a bit clearer. For much of the day’s activities, head coach Bill Belichick supervised the offense. Joe Judge led the passing offense [primarily focusing on the team’s quarterbacks] while Matt Patricia directed the rushing offense, particularly concentrating on the offensive line.

In addition to the quarterbacks, Belichick and Judge worked closely with the wide receivers, tight ends and the skill position players, including offensive assistants Troy Brown, Nick Caley, Ross Douglas and Evan Rothstein. In his direction of the rushing offense, Patricia spent time working with running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri and assistant offensive line coach Billy Yates.

With mandatory minicamp set to open next week, it will be interesting to see if the Pats continue to separate their offensive units, or if they tip their hand on who may be winning the battle for play calling duties. Of course, there is always the possibility that the ‘buck’ for that task stops at the desk of Belichick, himself.

Butler’s Back in Business

Among the Pats most notable free-agent signings was the return of cornerback Malcom Butler. The hero of Super Bowl XLIX is back for his second tour of duty in New England. Sporting his new number 4 practice jersey, the 32-year-old seems to be playing with an extra spring in his step.

“I feel like I have a lot to prove, especially to myself,” Butler said. “If I do it myself, I’ll prove it to my teammates at the same time. So that’s why I’m working hard every day and trying to stay focused.”

Following his brief retirement in 2021, Butler said a return to the gridiron has “rejuvenated” him physically. Yet, he cautioned that there is still a way to go before he is back in ‘game shape.’

“Feeling good. Feeling fresh. Well, I was until I got here and started running around. Rejuvenated,” Butler said. “Took some time off to handle some things and I’m back here now. I’m back in football shape, but I’ve got more work to do.”

Born to Run?

When wide receiver DeVante Parker signed with the Patriots earlier in the offseason, the former Miami Dolphin expressed his excitement to be a part of an organization he had long admired.

However, the 29-year-old is quickly learning that part of being a Patriot is participating in some pretty intense conditioning. Parker and his fellow wideouts ran the infamous ‘hill’ at the back of the Gillette Stadium practice fields during OTAs. Though Parker advised he has never run this much in an NFL practice, he embraces the commitment to his physical preparation.

“No I haven’t, actually,” Parker told reporters when asked about running the ‘hill’ with his teammates. “First time I ran this much. It’s good for the team though. Cardio – it’s a good thing.

“We’re receivers. That’s what we do. We run. It’s not really a big issue. It’s something we have to do and like I said, you get your cardio up. I have no problem with that.”

Towing the Line

As veteran left tackle Isaiah Wynn remains conspicuous by his absence at voluntary OTAs, the Patriots continue to explore their options along the offensive line.

Starting right tackle Trent Brown had subbed for Wynn on the left side last week. However, Brown was among Tuesday’s absentees. As a result, reserve tackle Yodny Cajuste saw time at left tackle, while swing tackle Justin Herron continued to man the right side. Herron has impressed the Patriots coaching staff thus far, and seems to be making the case to be among those considered for a prominent role along the line in 2022. Conversely, Cajuste’s appearance within the starting unit comes as a bit of a surprise. Despite possessing a great deal of potential, injury has prevented the West Virginia product from seeing the field during his three seasons with New England. Though Cajuste getting the nod may simply due to both Wynn’s and Brown’s absence, an extra eye will be on his playing time during minicamp.

First-round draft selection Cole Strange continues to look like an opening-day starter at left guard. The Chattanooga product has spent significant time with the starting offensive line. While it is early to make any assumptions of winning the job, Strange seems to be positioning himself well, while demonstrating notable athleticism.