Return of the Pat? Patriots Poised to Resurrect Iconic Logo

The iconic Pat Patriot logo, along with the corresponding classic red uniforms, may be making a return to the New England Patriots as an alternate on-field look.

A familiar face might be finding his way back to Foxboro in 2022.

As offseason workouts continue for the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, cornerback Jalen Mills shared a photo which is likely to cause quite an exciting stir throughout Patriots fandom.

The classic ‘Pat Patriot’ Patriots logo, along with their red and white uniforms have long been celebrated as one of the sharpest throwback uniforms. Patriots fans, media and pro football purists have been clamoring for their reinstatement. New England has not worn their vintage red threads and white helmets in a game since 2012.

Though it should be noted that Mills’ posting cannot yet be considered either an official statement, or teaser of such, it appears that all Pats fans may be getting their wish, after all.

In June 2021, the NFL had approved the use of alternate helmet shells, thus repealing the “One Shell Rule” that had been in effect since 2013. The rule had required teams to use a single helmet for the entire season as a means of player safety. While the stickers and face mask could be altered, the helmet shell remained constant. The rule was enacted to help reduce the amount of head injuries suffered by many players throughout the league.

As such, several NFL teams were prevented from using alternate helmets of different colors. This included the New England Patriots, whose iconic white shell helmets featuring the “Pat Patriot” logo have been a favorite of the fan base for quite some time.

With the “One Shell Rule” lifted starting in 2022, the Pats may now be able to bring back their classic white helmets, and the red jerseys that goes with them. In fact, some may say that it is more likely than not. The team hinted at doing so in April 2020, when they revealed their first new set of uniforms in 20 years. In a press release, the Patriots stated:

“We recognize that fans also have an affinity for the red ‘throwback’ uniform and we hope to incorporate that into our uniform rotation in the future.”

As the New England fanbase awaits word on when the iconic look will return, the excitement will continue to build.

Meanwhile, somewhere in Foxboro, Massachusetts, Pat Patriot is readying his three-point-stance.