Patriots Open Voluntary Workout Program: Which Players Attending?

The New England Patriots were among 13 NFL teams to commence the first phase of their offseason workout program on Monday.

The New England Patriots are getting back to business in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Pats were among 13 teams throughout the league to commence the first phase of their offseason workout program, welcoming a robust turnout of players old and new to Gillette Stadium for the first time since the end of the 2021 season in January.

While attendance for this initial stage of workouts is voluntary, several Patriots standouts were present and accounted for on Monday. Photos shared by the team’s website and social media accounts indicate that at least 30 members of the Pats roster were in Foxborough for the unofficial kickoff of the Pats 2022 campaign.

Though an official roll call was not released, more members of the Patriots roster were expected to have been in attendance.

The following list of players were spotted during Monday’s program:

Offense:

QB: Mac Jones, Jarrett Stidham

RB: Damien Harris, Ty Montgomery, Devine Ozigbo, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor

WR: Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Nixon, DeVante Parker

TE: Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Jonnu Smith

OL: David Andrews, Yodny Cajuste, Drew Desjarlais, Yasir Durant, Justin Herron, William Sherman

Defense:

DL: Henry Anderson, Byron Cowart, Deatrich Wise Jr

LB: Ronnie Perkins, Josh Uche

DB: Malcolm Butler, Jalen Mills, Jabrill Peppers

Specialists:

K: Quinn Nordin:

The first phase of offseason workouts will last for two weeks, focusing on strength and conditioning. The program will be conducted by assistant coaches Moses Cabrera and Deron Mayo.

Per the current terms of the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement, players are allowed to spend only 90 minutes on the field each day and two hours in total at the club facility under team directive. The second and third phases will feature the addition of on-field individual and group instruction led by the rest of the coaching staff, as well as Cabrera and Mayo.

Additionally, the third phase will also feature 10 days worth of organized team activity practices as well as the aforementioned mandatory minicamp (June 7-9). At present, the Patriots are schedule to conclude their offseason workout program on June 17. 

