Sunday Rooting: Can Patriots Still Make Playoffs?

To quote the iconic, realistic rant from Jim Mora:

"Playoffs? Are you kidding me? Playoffs?! I just hope we can win a game.”

After Thursday night's comprehensive butt-kicking - courtesy of the Buffalo Bills, again - the New England Patriots have bigger fish to fry than worrying about their shrinking playoff prospects. At 6-6 and on the heels of consecutive demoralizing losses to Super Bowl contenders, the Pats are trending the wrong direction as the NFL season dives into December.

*A defense that held the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets without a touchdown has been exposed by elite offenses featuring Justin Jefferson and Josh Allen. In the last two weeks the Pats have surrendered 57 points and 713 yards.

*NFL sack leader and Pro Bowl favorite Matthew Judon hasn't touched a quarterback in the two losses.

*A sign of the offensive struggles: The last three Patriots to find the end zone at Gillette Stadium are cornerbacks Marcus Jones (twice) and Jonathan Jones.

Quarterback Mac Jones is displeased with play-caller Matt Patricia. Receiver Kendrick Bourne wants a better "scheme." Even Bill Belichick's curious clock management is under the microscope.

None of it has the scent of a team sniffing the playoffs. But ...

At .500 the Pats aren't out of the Wild Card chase. But to have even a remote possibility of making the postseason, they'll have to win their next two games at Arizona and Las Vegas. That would get them to 8-6, before a gauntlet of finishing games against 7-4 Cincinnati, 8-3 Miami and 9-3 Buffalo.

But as long as New England is mathematically alive, we can hope ... for help. Bottom line: It needs the four teams now ahead of it in the Wild Card standings to lose.

A look at the Sunday results that would help the playoff cause as the Pats lick their wounds:

Minnesota Vikings over 7-4 New York Jets - Pats own the tie-breaker via a season sweep, but also trail the Jets by two games.

San Francisco 49ers over 8-3 Miami Dolphins - The AFC East title is unattainable for New England, but Miami could slip to a Wild Card in which case every loss helps.

Kansas City Chiefs over 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals - To edge Cincy for a Wild Card, Pats need Bengals to lose and then also beat them on Christmas Eve at Gillette Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders over 6-5 Los Angeles Chargers - A win by L.A. would move it a game up on Pats and drop them into sole possession of 9th place of a 7-team race.

