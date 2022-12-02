Patriots Bill Belichick Explains Confusing Clock Management in Loss to Bills

The New England Patriots had nothing defensively to stop the stampede of the Buffalo Bills' offense at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Thursday night in the 24-10 loss on national television.

Worse, it seemed quarterback Mac Jones and the offensive play-caller - whomever that may be - were on different pages of the playbook for most of the night.

Nearing the end of the game, the Patriots were down 14, and still had all three timeouts. New England kicked a field goal with 1:53 remaining in regulation to narrow the lead to 24-10.

Patriots kicker Nick Folk attempted an onside kick recovered by Buffalo, seemingly eliminating any chance for a comeback win. They had, however, all three of their timeouts remaining.

But coach Bill Belichick let the clock run as Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen kneeled in victory formation. After the game, the coach said he didn't see the point of extending the game any longer and risking injuries.

Belichick noted that in they've been in this position before, and that strategy didn't turn out so well. In the Week 3 loss to the Ravens, quarterback Mac Jones was injured on the last offensive play of the game with the Patriots down 37-26. He missed three weeks.

“On the kneel-downs? I thought that was the best thing to do for our team," Belichick said. "We went the other way in the Baltimore game, we lost Mac for three weeks. I didn’t really think that was worth it.”

Had the Pats used the timeouts on defense, it would've had to have been the most unlikely of comebacks, even with time left for the offense, considering the way the offense was misfiring.

New England scored its only touchdown of the game on a 48-yard run-after-catch by defensive back Marcus Jones (moonlighting on offense). It never sniffed the end zone again.

Belichick will always be considered a genius among the Patriots fandom, and it's believed he understands what's best for his team.

Maybe what was best for the Patriots on Thursday night was just to stop the bleeding and hit the showers rather than risk injury during what would've been the most unlikely of comebacks.

Belichick also received criticism for his curious clock management at the end of the first half. He let around 10 seconds run off the clock before calling one of his timeouts and the Patriots driving. New England settled for a Nick Folk field-goal attempt to bounced off the crossbar just before halftime.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.