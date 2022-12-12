Patriots Elevate LBs Jamie Collins, Cameron McGrone vs. Cardinals

The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. and LB Cameron McGrone from the practice squad to the active roster for their Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, AZ, as they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive for at least one more week.

Collins returned for his fourth tour of duty in New England by signing with the team’s practice squad on Oct. 3. He was elevated to the active roster for the first time this year for the Pats first Monday night game against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 24. He saw action in a reserve role.

The veteran linebacker was drafted by New England in the second round (52 overall) of the 2013 draft. During his first stint with the Pats, Collins tallied 206 solo tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits and 10.5 sacks across 50 games (41 starts).

Overall, the 33-year-old has played in 123 career regular season games with 105 starts and totaled 700 tackles, 26.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown), 12 interceptions and 39 passes defensed. He has made seven postseason starts and posted 55 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and five passes defensed.

At his best, Collins is still one of the more dynamic talents in the league. He can still provide capable contributions as an off-ball defender, as well as explosiveness at the linebacker position on third down. The Pats hope that his familiarity with their system could help to provide additional stability to their defense.

McGrone originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (177 overall) of the Patriots out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-1, 236-pound MIKE linebacker spent his rookie season on the Reserve/NFI List and has spent this season on the practice squad.

The 22-year-old’s toughness and impressive range clearly made him worth the investment for New England, despite not playing a down for the Pats in 2021. If he sees action against the Cardinals, he will be making his regular-season debut as a pro. As such, he is expected to add both speed and athleticism to the position for Week 14.

Kickoff for the Pats and Cardinals is set for 8:15 p.m. from State Farm Stadium.

