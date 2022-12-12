'Crash Course in Football': Patriots vs. Cardinals Monday Night - How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals host the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football for the final NFL Week 14 matchup at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals have had a rough go at it this season, and Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury finds himself on somewhat of a hot seat. Meanwhile out east, the Patriots haven't fared much better, sitting in last place in a very competitive AFC East, although standing at .500 on the year.

Kingsbury was drafted by the Patriots and coach Bill Belichick back in 2003, and he spent one season there as the backup quarterback. He claims to have learned a lot during his one year working under the New England coach.

“It was a crash course in football, and I learned more in the time there than the rest of my life put together probably,” Kingsbury said. "It’s a football 101 for anybody who’s been through that program — coaches, players, anybody. To see him still doing it and the level he’s doing it at is just incredible.”

The Cardinals have been plagued by injuries all year, especially on offense, but they're just about as healthy this week as they've been all season. Quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Connor, and receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown are all available at the same time for just the second time this season.

New England has also struggled much of the season and is one game behind division-rival New York for the final AFC playoff spot.

The Patriots desperately need a win, but Belichick said they can't sleep on the Cardinals.

“I mean Kliff, obviously, coached in college, had (Patrick) Mahomes and everything else, so he knows how to use and put pressure on defenses with athletic quarterbacks,” Belichick said. “So, not only does Murray do it, but he’s also in a system that I would say probably enhances it.”

The Patriots have struggled to find a rhythm on offense and are averaging just 20.75 points per game, 20th in the league. Belichick says drastic changes wouldn't be prudent right now, and that perfecting the system in place is what they're focusing on.

“Success comes through consistency. That’s really what we’re trying to build towards always,” Belichick said. “More consistency, more production and we’ll continue to try to work towards that.”

WHAT: New England Patriots (6-6) at Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

WHERE: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona (65,000)

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: ESPN / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: New England Patriots -2.5

TOTAL: 43.5

MONEYLINE: Patriots -133, Cardinals +110

