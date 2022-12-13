Patriots LB Josh Uche Soars To Pass-Rush Prominence: 3 Sacks vs. Cardinals

The third-year linebacker has added a fearsome dimension to the Patriots pass rush, by compiling 10 sacks in his last six games.

The New England Patriots turned to a familiar formula to earn a much-needed 27-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night at State Farm Stadium.

With their offense struggling to score, the Patriots defense capitalized on Arizona’s turnovers, while turning up the pressure on reserve quarterback Colt McCoy. Their efforts resulted in a six-sack performance, led by three from third-year linebacker Josh Uche.

The 24-year-old logged his second three-sack game of 2022 on Monday, playing an integral role in the Pats’ second-half rally. With the Cardinals advancing into New England territory late in the fourth-quarter, Uche earned his first sack on McCoy for a key first-down stop. On the ensuing play, he once again stifled Arizona’s quarterback, leading to a forced, short throw which was intercepted by rookie cornerback Marcus Jones.

“We take a lot of pride … anytime the defense can put up points on the board it’s demoralizing to an offense,” Uche told reporters following the team’s Week 14 win. “It’s a momentum changer and it just fires us up. It fires the offense up and everyone is just back in the game, so it’s definitely a great feeling.”

Considering his showing on Monday night, Uche should be entering the line of sight of offenses throughout the NFL. If he is not, teammate Matthew Judon is happy to put the rest of the league on notice.

“I told y’all I wasn’t the best pass rusher and our best pass rusher is emerging … now, offensive lines will have to watch out.” Judon said postgame. “I love the way he’s playing, the confidence and poise and it’s the most he’s been able to play since he’s been in the NFL.”

Still, Judon was quick to point out that Uche’s rise to prominence comes as no surprise to his teammates. “We all knew it; we all knew what type of player he was,” Judon said with a prideful grin.

Though Judon may lead the team with 14.5 sacks, Uche has arguably been New England’s hottest commodity on the pass rush. The Michigan product has compiled 10 sacks over the last seven weeks (six games) of the season; the most in the NFL. Fresh off of earning two in the team’s Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Uche became the first Patriots player since Trey Flowers in 2016 to have back-to-back games with at least two sacks.

Despite being one of the most highly-touted Patriots' rookies just three seasons ago— selected at 60 overall in the second round in the 2020 NFL Draft — Uche’s 2021 season did not exactly live up to expectations. His placement on injured reserve in mid-November (resulting from an ankle injury) stalled a season in which he had been used sporadically.

However, Uche has used his speed, athleticism and system savvy to become a factor in the Patriots defense as an edge rusher or an off-the-ball linebacker. His skillset allows him to play on the line in the Patriots’ 5-1 looks as well as their 4-2 and 4-3 alignments and also move back if they run a more traditional 3-4. In addition to his 10 sacks, Uche has also compiled 24 total tackles (eight for loss), 11 quarterback hits and one forced fumble on the season.

Though some well-deserved accolades are sure to follow from such a performance, Uche realizes that the Patriots have little time to rest on their laurels. With their victory over Arizona, New England moved to 7-6 on the season, and back into the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. Still, Monday’s heroics will matter little if they are unable to earn a win in their Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We’re going to work hard,” Uche said of New England’s “Until the whistle blows and until that clock hits zero, we’re giving it everything we’ve got. We’re playing for each other. It’s just relentless. I love those guys in the locker room and the love we have for each other, that’s what was on display tonight.”

As for the Patriots potential road ahead to the postseason, Uche toed the organizational line by declaring that he and his teammates would take things one game at a time.

“We’re focused on the next game and we’re going to handle that when we handle that.”

Josh Uche is sounding more like a Patriot with each passing day.

The Patriots will remain out west for the week, practicing at the University of Arizona on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before facing-off against Josh McDaniels and the Raiders (5-8) on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Allegiant Stadium.

