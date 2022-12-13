Patriots-Cardinals Notebook: Defense, Rookie Rushers Rise In Arizona

The Patriots move to 7-6 on the strength of their defense, as well as the legs of a pair of rookie running backs.

The New England Patriots entered Week 14 in desperate need of a victory to keep their 2022 postseason hopes alive.

Despite continued offensive sputters, as well as suffering a pseudo-gauntlet of injuries, the Pats were able to fight their way to a 27-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night at State Farm Stadium.

Quarterback Mac Jones threw for 235 yards while linebacker Raekwon McMillan returned a crucial third-quarter fumble for a touchdown. However, a pair of Pats rookie running backs stone the show, etching earning his first pro-career rushing touchdown.

With the victory, New England moved to 7-6 on the season, and back into the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. As such, they once again control their destiny heading into their final four remaining games.

Still, the win created as many questions as it did highlights for the Patriots. In that vein, here is a deeper look at some of the notable takeaways from Glendale.

Offense Observations

Despite his apparent desire to abandon (or, at least, reduce) the usage of the quick game, Jones once again found himself under constant pressure. Several of his pass attempts took place at or behind the line of scrimmage; consisting of both quick screens and swing plays. When the Alabama product utilized the seam, he found tight end Hunter Henry for both 30 and 39-yard gains. Jones ultimately finished the game having gone 24-of-35 with no touchdowns and one interception in which his pass was tipped by Arizona defender Cameron Thomas into the hands of linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

With running backs Damien Harris sidelined with a thigh injury, and Rhamondre Stevenson having left the game with an ankle injury, rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris were New England’s only healthy rushers on the game-day roster. The pair rose to the occasion, combining for 96 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns. With the health of their top two options in question, the Pats rookies proved themselves capable of carrying the load in the team’s backfield.

Defense Observations

As the offense continued its scoring struggles, New England’s defense returned to its familiar formula of pressurized pass rush and capitalizing on opponents’ miscues. Safety Kyle Dugger was instrumental in forcing the third-quarter fumble returned by McMillan for a 23-yard touchdown. It was the Pats’ fifth non-offensive touchdown, tying the Cardinals for most in the NFL. The Pats also lead the NFL in points scored off turnovers with 85. The Patriots also took advantage of an interception of Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy by rookie cornerback Marcus Jones. New England parlayed the pick into a five-play, 63-yard drive, which culminated in Strong’s touchdown.

New England’s pass rush returned to form on Monday night, earning six sacks on McCoy. Linebacker Josh Uche led the team with three quarterback takedowns, bringing his yearly total to 10. The Michigan product continues to emerge as a true force in the Pats defense. Matthew Judon increased his total 14.5, by logging 1.5 in Week 14. Lawrence Guy combined with Judon on his half-sack while defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale also earned one. The Patriots now have 45 sacks for the year, third in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles (49) and Dallas Cowboys (48).

Injury Watch

Wide receiver DeVante Parker (head) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) both left the game in the first quarter. Parker was ruled out during the second quarter, while Stevenson made a brief return before being ruled out in the third quarter.

Rookie cornerback Jack Jones also suffered a knee injury and was ruled out in the second quarter.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off just three plays into the game with a non-contact knee injury. Multiple reports have indicated that Murray is feared to have suffered a torn ACL.

Up Next

The Patriots will remain out west for the week, practicing at the University of Arizona on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. New England will face off against Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Allegiant Stadium.

