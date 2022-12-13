Patriots WATCH: Rookie RB Pierre Strong Scores First Career TD vs. Cardinals

The New England Patriots' pair of rookie running backs may have kept their playoff hopes alive against the Arizona Cardinals.

The New England Patriots bolstered their backfield with the selection of South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong as the 127th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

With their postseason hopes riding on the outcome of their Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night at State Farm Stadium, Strong delivered his first touchdown as a pro.

With just over one minute remaining in the third quarter quarterback Mac Jones led the Patriots on a five-play 63-yard drive. The series was highlighted by a 16-yard connection from Jones to receiver Kendrick Bourne, and a 39-yard big gain to tight end Hunter Henry. Facing 1st and Goal from the Arizona 3-yard line, Strong took the handoff into the end zone for the score. The touchdown gave the Patriots a 27-13 lead.

Strong has the potential to be a significant contributor in their backfield for the foreseeable future. He is the type of runner who can move with ease between-the-tackles, while demonstrating great patience in finding his seam. Once he does so, he has an above average burst through the hole and the speed necessary to break away. Despite some struggles as a backfield receiver in his final collegiate season, he still averaged 6.8 yards per catch.

Strong was the second rookie to earn his first rushing touchdown, as fellow first-year runner Kevin Harris earned his inaugural scoring run in the first half.

The pair of Patriots rookies performed admirably in the absence of running backs Damien Harris (who was inactive due to a thigh injury) and Rhamondre Sevenson, who left the game in the first half with an ankle injury.

