Jakobi Meyers Among 5 Absent Patriots: Injury Report vs. Cardinals

FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 14 created some additional questions for the New England Patriots.

Although the Patriots enjoyed satisfactory attendance at Thursday’s practice, five players were absent from the field as they begin their preparations to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Dec. 19 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

Here is Thursday afternoon’s full report, along with its potential implications for both the Pats and the Cards.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Trent Brown, Illness

RB Damien Harris, Thigh

WR Jakobi Meyers, Concussion

CB Jalen Mills, Groin

OL Isaiah Wynn, Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back

What it means for the Patriots:

Meyers is arguably the most impactful listing on the Pats report. After absorbing an aggressive hit from Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin in the closing moment’s of last Thursday night’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Meyers did not practice with the team on Tuesday. Having been placed in concussion protocol, New England’s top wideout is seemingly unlikely to suit up for Monday’s matchup with the Cardinals. Meyers has arguably been the Pats most reliable pass-catcher this season, leading the team both in receiving yards (593) and three touchdowns. For an offense seeking to find its rhythm in a near must-win situation, losing a receiver of Meyers’ ability is less-than ideal for Mac Jones and the Pats.

After missing last Thursday’s loss to the Bills, Mills remains absent from practice. If he is unable to go, the Patriots secondary will clearly be at a disadvantage in attempting to contain Arizona’s star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Despite the speed and experience of Jonathan Jones as their top perimeter cornerback, New England may lack the depth to dedicate either rookie Jack Jones or second-year defensive back Shaun Wade to assist in coverage. With fellow wideout Marquise, ‘Hollywood’ Brown having recently returned to the lineup following a foot injury, New England’s defensive backfield will have its hands full on Monday night in Glendale.

The Patriots offensive line continues to feel the wrath of both the injury and illness bugs, with tackles Trent Brown (illness) and Isaiah Wynn (foot) remaining out of action. In addition, swing tackle and potential starter Yodny Cajuste remains limited with both calf and back injuries. Reserves James Ferentz and Conor McDermott may once again be in line for an extensive workload, if any (or all) of the three injured linemen are to be sidelined for Week 14.

Harris’ absence was widely expected, as he tends to a thigh injury. The Alabama product is reportedly considered to be on a ‘week-to-week’ status.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (4-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Rashaad Coward, Chest

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Illness

WR Rondale Moore, Groin

CB Byron Murphy Jr., Back

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Trysten Hill, Hamstring

S Charles Washington, Chest

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Greg Dortch, Thumb

What it means for the Cardinals:

Perhaps the most eye-catching listee for the Cardinals is Hopkins, having missed practice due to illness. Since returning from a six-game suspension, Hopkins has re-established himself as Arizona’s primary scoring option, logging 49 catches for 574 yards and three touchdowns in just six games. As a result, the 10-year veteran has helped to reverse the fortune of a Cardinals offense which has largely underperformed this season.

While it is still a bit early to determine if Hopkins illness will keep him out of the game, his status is one to monitor heading into the weekend.

