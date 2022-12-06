Damien Harris, Jakobi Meyers Among 9 Injured Patriots Missing Practice

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots returned to the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday for the first of four team practices scheduled for the week.

The Pats are slated to travel west to Glendale for their Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Monday night. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

While Tuesday’s session more closely resembled a walk-through rather than full preparation, the extensive list of absentees certainly caught the eyes of media members in attendance.

Running back Damien Harris, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, left tackle Trent Brown, right tackle Isaiah Wynn, right guard Michael Onwenu, safety Jabrill Peppers, and cornerback Jalen Mills were not spotted among the attendees from the active roster.

Practice squad quarterback Garrett Gilbert and linebacker Jamie Collins, Sr. were also not present.

Harris’ absence was widely expected, as he was forced to miss last Thursday’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills with a thigh injury. The Alabama product is reportedly considered to be on a ‘week-to-week’ status.

Meanwhile, Wynn (foot) and Mills (groin) also did not suit up for Week 13 and will be closely monitored throughout the week to determine their status. On Monday, the team signed rookie defensive back Quandre Mosely to their practice squad, presumably to add depth to the team’s stable of cornerbacks.

Despite declaring himself ‘fine’ after absorbing an aggressive hit from Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin in the closing moment’s of last Thursday night’s loss, Meyers did not practice with the team on Tuesday. Though his status for Monday’s game against the Cardinals is not expected to be in question, the Patriots will surely monitor his status in the days leading up to their departure for Arizona.

While official reasons for the absences of Onwenu, Brown, Peppers, Gilbert and Collins were not provided, several Patriots players were spotted wearing masks throughout the team facility during late afternoon and early evening media availability. It should also be noted that both Brown and Peppers were repeatedly listed on the Pats Week 13 injury reports due to illness; though both did play against the Bills.

Per the usual, participants in Monday night games are not required to issue a formal injury and practice participation report until the Thursday prior. Therefore, the Pats will enjoy an off day on Wednesday, before returning to practice on the following day, during which preparations will begin in earnest to keep their slim playoff hopes alive in Week 14.

