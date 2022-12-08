Patriots Belichick On Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins: ‘Good As Anyone I’ve Coached Against’

FOXBORO — One of the bedrock principles of a Bill Belichick coached-defense is to prevent an opponent’s best player from beating you.

For the 2022 New England Patriots, this task has proven to be a bit difficult, especially as of late. The Patriots have struggled to contain top wide receivers, including Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Stefon Diggs os the Buffalo Bills in consecutive weeks. Coincidentally, the Pats suffered losses in both contests.

As the Pats enter their Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (in need of a victory to remain in playoff contention,) they will need to devise a plan to contain Cards’ star wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

“He catches everything, has great hands, and he’s long so he’s never covered,” Belichick told reporters when asked of Hopkins’ prowess. “Even if he’s covered, there’s a place where the ball can be that he can get it and still make the catch. Great coordination on the sidelines … He’s a strong kid. You see him break tackles, creating separation on routes, yards after contact … tough yards like around the goal line or that extra yard for a first down type of thing. He’s a very smart football player, very savvy.”

Since returning from a six-game suspension, Hopkins has re-established himself as Arizona’s primary scoring option, logging 49 catches for 574 yards and three touchdowns in just six games. As a result, the 10-year veteran has helped to reverse the fortune of a Cardinals offense which has largely underperformed this season.

At 6-1, 215-pounds, Hopkins is adequately-sized to win his battles at the point of the catch, while also possessing the speed to outrun his opponent on the perimeter. However, Belichick remains most impressed by the Clemson product’s ball skills, with whom he compares Hopkins the with greatest receivers he has faced in his 47-year coaching career.

“He’s got tremendous ball skills — at the very elite level with guys that I’ve seen in this league,” Belichick offered. “He’s up there with whoever the top guys are, the Cris Carters of the world and guys like that. He’s every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against.”

With the status of cornerback Jalen Mills (groin injury) uncertain for Monday night’s game, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray will assuredly be looking to Hopkins as the catalyst for their offensive attack. The Cardinals rank 17th in the NFL with an average of 219.8 yards per game when utilizing the pass. However, the Cardinals have averaged over 28 points in the four games when Murray and Hopkins are on the field together. If the Cardinals are to have success against the Patriots defense, they must look to exploit Amy potential mismatches in the secondary.

Despite the speed and experience of Jonathan Jones as their top perimeter cornerback, New England may lack the depth to dedicate either rookie Jack Jones or second-year defensive back Shaun Wade to assist in coverage. With fellow wideout Marquise, ‘Hollywood’ Brown having recently returned to the lineup following a foot injury, New England’s defensive backfield will have its hands full on Monday night in Glendale.

Kickoff for the Pats and Cardinals is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Dec. 19 from State Farm Stadium.

