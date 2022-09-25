BREAKING: Patriots QB Mac Jones Hobbles Off Field In 37-26 Loss To Ravens; X-Rays Negative

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots fell to 1-2 on the 2022 season with a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

However, they may have lost much more than that in Week 3.

In what was an ebb-and-flow type game for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, his last throw of the day could prove to be costly, when it comes to his time on the field for New England in the immediate future.

Facing 1st and 10 from their own 44 yard-line, Jones attempted to find receiver Kendrick Bourne deep over the middle. The pass was intercepted by Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters. The Pats quarterback landed awkwardly on his left leg and immediately began to hobble as he headed to the sideline.

Jones was immediately ushered to the locker room by the team’s medical staff. He was unable to put any weight on his leg, and was visibly in pain.

He was eventually carried to the locker room by teammates, reportedly to be heard screaming in pain.

X-Rays of Jones' ankle in the locker room were negative, potentially allowing him and the Patriots to avoid a serious injury.

Jones finished the day having completed 22 of 32 passes for 321 yards and three interceptions. He also ran the ball five times for 31 yards and a rushing touchdown.

The health of Mac Jones is understandably the top takeaway from the Patriots Week 3 loss to the Ravens, and will undoubtedly have the attention of Patriots Nation in the coming days.

