The New England Patriots return home to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, as they look to pick up their second straight win over an AFC North opponent.

Last week the Patriots traveled to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they won 17-14 to move to 1-1 on the season.

Offensively, the Patriots may not have put up flashy numbers in the stat sheet but they were good enough to win. They recorded 376 yards of total offense, with quarterback Mac Jones completing 21-of-35 passes for 252 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Defensively, New England stifled the Steelers' offense throughout the game, only allowing 243 yards of total offense to be gained, with 152 coming through the air and 91 on the ground.

However, repeating that performance on both sides of the ball against the Ravens will be easier said than done. Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson is having an MVP caliber season and won't make life easy for the Patriots' defense on Sunday.

As well, the Patriots will be missing their second leading receiver from the win over the Steelers in Jakobi Meyers. If they want to avoid a 1-2 start, they can't afford a slow start, as the Ravens can put up points in a hurry and in the blink of an eye, you're in a big deficit.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Patriots host the Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Patriots 0, Ravens 7

The Ravens will receive the opening kickoff.

The Ravens will start their drive at their own 25.

The Patriots' defense comes out first and forces the Ravens into an early three and out.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 11.

Mac Jones comes out and finds DeVante Parker over the middle for a gain of 31 yards.

A promising drive for the Patriots stalls out as the Ravens get home to Jones for a sack on 3rd down.

The Ravens will start their drive at their own 31.

On 3rd and 5, Lamar Jackson escapes the pressure and scrambles for a gain of 8 yards.

Jackson finds Mark Andrews for a pair of receptions for 16 and 11 yards that moves the ball into New England territory.

TOUCHDOWN RAVENS: Jackson finds Andrews for a 5-yard touchdown. Justin Tucker's extra point attempt gives the Ravens a 7-0 lead with 4:09 left in the first quarter. The drive went 69 yards on 11 plays, taking 6:23 off the clock.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 25.

Jones finds Parker again for a gain of 40 yards as the Patriots move the ball into the red zone.

SECOND QUARTER: Patriots 0, Ravens 7

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here