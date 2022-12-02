Marcus Magic: Rookie's TD Gives Patriots 7-3 Lead Over Bills: WATCH

FOXBORO — On a chilly night in the northeast, the New England Patriots are embroiled in a pivotal divisional battle with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

After surrendering a 48-yard field goal from Bills’ kicker Tyler Bass on their first offensive drive of the night, the Pats would strike first in the end zone.

Quarterback Mac Jones would lead the Pats 75 yards on only five plays, with the unlikeliest of targets putting the Pats on the scoreboard first.

Despite a near fumble by Rhamondre Stevenson derailing a promising offensive drive, Jones found rookie, and Week 11 hero, Marcus Jones on a short left screen, which the ex-Houston Cougar took to the house for 48-yards. Not only was it Jones’ first offensive touchdown of the year, it was also his first snap on offense.

Jones was primarily responsible for the Patriots 10-3 victory over the New York Jets, by returning a punt for 84-yards for the score.

Jones’ touchdown has given the Pats a 7-3 lead with time winding down in the first quarter.

The Bills, however, responded with a scoring drive to take a 10-7 lead early in the second.

