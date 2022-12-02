Patriots Veteran WR After Bills Blowout: 'Attack More!'

In what was yet another blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was seen yelling on the sideline as the offense continued to sputter.

While Jones was visibly upset in the midst of the 24-10 loss, receiver Kendrick Bourne voiced his displeasure with the offensive performance after the game.

"We need to scheme up better. That’s not my job, my job is to just run the call," Bourne said. "As we all can see, they had what — 30 first downs and we had eight? So something they were doing against us is working and something we’re doing against them wasn’t working."

Of course, Bourne was being a tad hyperbolic with the first down numbers but he wasn't too far off. The Bills recorded 22 first downs to the Patriots' 14.

Making matters worse for the Patriots was their continued struggle on third down. In the loss to the Bills they went a paltry 3 of 12, a reflection of their 36.2-percent third-down conversion rate this season.

As for how they can alleviate the offensive issues, Bourne believes the answer to that question is rather simple.

“We can attack more, I think. I mean, it’s not my job, so it’s really just me playing the play that’s called," Bourne said.

The Patriots aren't entirely out of the playoff race, but their loss to the Bills shows the work that needs to be done on defense. If they don't improve on offense, and quickly, then they may find themselves on the outside looking in once the season ends.

