Getting the Buffalo Bills to punt wasn't enough for the New England Patriots, who dropped their fifth game to their divisional rival in the last six tries. Josh Allen threw for 223 yards and two scores while Devin Singletary ran in the other, giving the Bills (9-3) at least temporary control of the AFC with a 24-10 victory.

New England (6-6) mustered only a 48-yard scoring hook-up between Mac Jones and Marcus Jones in the first quarter as it dropped its second in a row.

Here's how things worked their way into Buffalo's favor ...

Things couldn't get any spicier for the New England Patriots with the Buffalo Bills coming to town.

Temporarily removed from the AFC playoff bracket, the Patriots (6-5) will look to recover from a heartbreaking Thanksgiving loss to the Minnesota Vikings when the mighty Bills (8-3) take the field at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video). This will be the first meeting between the Patriots and Bills this season, as well as the first since the latter laid down a brutal 47-17 shellacking in the opening round of last year's playoffs.

Buffalo has won four of the first five meetings in the new decade and has won each of its past two games after falling out of first place in the AFC East. Both wins came in Detroit, as the Bills topped the Lions on Thanksgiving last Thursday after previously stopping the Cleveland Browns when snowstorms in Western New York forced a relocation. The Patriots and Bills are slated to do battle once more in the final week of the season on either Jan. 7 or 8.

FIRST QUARTER

Buffalo has won the toss and has elected to defer. New England will receive to start the game.

Marcus Jones returns the opening kickoff to his own 20.

A botched handoff between Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson on third-and-inches is recovered by New England but they are forced to punt.

Michael Palardy's punt travels to the Buffalo 33. Nyheim Hines returns for no gain.

On 2nd-and-10, Buffalo makes it into New England territory with a 19-yard Josh Allen throw to Stefon Diggs.

New England forces an 11-yard third down but Allen finds Hines on a shotput-style toss which picks up 21 to the Patriots' 28.

Buffalo is forced back 10 yards due to an offensive pass interference call on Stefon Diggs.

A combination of a Josh Uche takedown of Allen for no gain and a Buffalo false start makes it third and dong from New England's 38.

FIELD GOAL BILLS: Allen's short pass to James Cook is short of a first but Tyler Bass boots a 48-yard field goal to give Buffalo the first points of the night 8:02 to go in the 1st, Bills 3, Patriots 0

A touchback sets the Patriots up at Buffalo's 25.

New England earns its first first down of the game with a two-yard Stevenson rush following a nine-yard Jones throw to Hunter Henry.

An 11-yard pass to Nelson Agholor puts New England at its own 47.

New England is charged with its first flag of the game, a Trent Brown holding that wipes out a six-year scramble for Jones.

Another fumble involving Stevenson comes on a reception, his first after Jones was charged with the original, but Agholor recovers.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS: On the first offensive snap of his career, Marcus Jones takes a short pass from Mac Jones and goes 48 yards for an aerial score. The extra point by Nick Folk is good. 4:46 to go in the 1st, Patriots 7, Bills 3

Hines is stopped by Brenden Schooler at his own 18, where Buffalo will take over.

A 14-yard pass to Cook gives Buffalo a first down at its own 34.

Allen is forced into an incompletion on third down, but Jonathan Jones is flagged for defensive pass interference, keeping the drive alive. First down Buffalo at the Patriots' 43.

Cook breaks loose for a 28-yard gain, setting the Bills up in the red zone at the 15.

Allen's eight-yard carry makes it first-and-goal at the five for the Bills, as we enter the final minute of the first.

Jack Jones brings down Hines for a three-yard loss to end the first quarter. Buffalo will have second-and-goal at the eight-yard-line when play resumes.

END OF THE FIRST: PATRIOTS 7, BILLS 3

SECOND QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Buffalo opens the second period with an eight-yard scoring pass from Allen to Diggs. Bass' extra point is good. 14:56 to go in the 2nd, Bills 10, Patriots 7

Marcus Jones is stopped after a 16-yard return at his own 18. The Patriots are pushed even further back by a holding penalty that sets them up half the distance to the goal at their own nine.

A pair of Patriots penalties is called on an 11-yard second down: a Cole Strange holding penalty is declined while a Mac Jones intentional ground places the Patriots at their own one-yard-line and gives them a long third down.

Stevenson nearly gets all the yards back on 3rd-and-18 but comes up one yard short.

The Patriots try to draw Buffalo offsides on a punt but the attempt is futile. The five-yard penalty for delay of game will have them kick from their own 12.

Palardy's punt goes 44 yards, where it's fair caught by Hines at his own 44. Buffalo takes over there with 13:13 left in the second.

A Devin Singletary rush and an Allen pass to Isaiah McKenzie puls the Bills at the New England 30.

Another Singletary run not only gives the Bills a first down, but he also put them back in the red zone on a third-and-one conversion.

On a three-yard third down from the Patriots' 12, Allen finds McKenzie for four yards. Buffalo has first-and-goal at the 8.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen is nearly chased out of bounds by Mack Wilson but he finds Gabriel Davis for an eight-yard touchdown toss. A flag is thrown, but it's a declined defensive holding. Bass' extra point is good. 5:27 to go in the 2nd, Bills 17, Patriots 7

After a touchback, the Patriots take over on their own 25.

The Patriots go three-and-out and will punt.

Palardy's third punt goes 50 yards and Hines is brought down at his own 29 after a short return.

New England forces a three-and-out, and Buffalo will punt for the first time in nearly three full games against the Patriots. Buffalo had previously earned points against the Patriots on each of its last 14 full offensive drives.

Marcus Jones recovers the Sam Martin punt at his own 15, not return. The Patriots have 2:55 to work with.

The Patriots gain only three yards and once again go three-and-out.

Palardy's 39-yard punt is fair caught by Hines at his own 43.

At the two-minute warning, the Bills will have 2nd-and-2 at the cusp of New England territory after Allen finds Cook for eight yards.

Another Allen rollout produces another apparent touchdown, this one from 41 yards out, but Tommy Sweeney's hold of Matthew Judon negates the score.

New England calls its first timeout with 1:31 remaining in the half. Buffalo will have a 10-yard third down at the Patriots 41.

Uche earns his second sack of the game, this one forcing a fumble recovered by Judon. New England starts at its own 42 with 1:11 remaining.

Stevenson immediately gets in Buffalo territory with a 14-yard gain.

Mac Jones finds Jacoby Meyers for a nine-yard gain but Stevenson can't earn the short gain for a first.

New England calls its second timeout with 34 seconds remaining.

Jones uses a sneak to pick up the necessary first down yardage. New England then uses its final timeout with 32 seconds remaining.

Save for a four-yard pass to Hunter Henry that gets New England to the Buffalo 29, the Patriots can't get further. Buffalo calls timeout with 15 seconds remaining while Nick Folk prepares for a 48-yard attempt.

Folk's 48-yard attempt clanks off the crossbar and back onto the field. The score remains 17-7.

With 10 seconds and two timeouts, Buffalo makes an attempt for yardage at their own 38 but Kyle Dugger knocks a pass away.

Allen kneels on the ball and the first half is over.

HALFTIME: BILLS 17, PATRIOTS 7

THIRD QUARTER

The third quarter is underway. Buffalo takes possession with Hines returning the kickoff 15 yards to his own 25.

Consecutive Allen throws to McKenzie, amassing 13 and 17 yards, put the Bills in New England territory at the 42.

Buffalo is pushed back to the New England 49 after a block to the back penalty to Gabriel Davis.

Buffalo faces 4th-and-11 from the Patriots' 41 after an Allen incompletion meant for Diggs.

Martin's second punt of the night goes into the end zone for a touchback. New England is at its 20 with 11:45 left in the third.

Stevenson picked the Patriots' first fresh set of downs of the half on a broken tackle gain to the New England 33.

Buffalo's Daquan Jones is flagged five yards for defensive holding, giving New England another first down.

Another physical first down is earned by Stevenson, who puts New England in Buffalo territory with a defender-dragging 11-yard gain.

Jones escapes a sack, but his pass intended for Henry is intercepted by Jordan Poyer. Buffalo takes over at its own 36 with 9:09 remaining in the third.

After a brief review, officials rule that Poyer did maintain possession, changing the call to an incomplete pass.

The Patriots don't do much with the second chance, as Meyers only gains five of the necessary 14 yards for a first on a third down.

New England downs Palardy's fifth punt at Buffalo's six-yard-line. 8:26 remains in the third.

A Devin Singletary rush and an Allen toss to Davis pick up a first down for Buffalo.

On 3rd-and-4 from their own 25, Allen and Diggs hook up for 19 yards. Jonathan Jones is charged with defensive holding, which is declined.

Another Allen-to-Diggs connection, this one for 19 yards, puts Buffalo in New England territory at the 36.

Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox and offensive line Dan Quessenberry are down with injuries. With 2:54 remaining in the frame, Bills have a first down at the New England 24.

Nine-yard reception for Diggs gives Buffalo 1st-and-goal at the 9 during the final minute of the third.

Buffalo will have 2nd-and-goal at the 8 when the fourth quarter resumes.

END OF THE FIRST: BILLS 17, PATRIOTS 7

FOURTH QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: On 3rd-and-Goal from the one, Devin Singletary punches in the Bills' third touchdown of the day. Bass' extra point is good. 14:31 to go in the 4th, Bills 24, Patriots 7

Marcus Jones sets the Patriots up at their own 28 on the ensuing kick return.

Kendrick Bourne catches his first target of the day for a gain of 15.

The Patriots can't gain anything more after the Bournce catch, and Mac Jones and the Foxboro faithful are visibly annoyed by another Palardy punt.

Hines fair catches the kick at his own 12. Buffalo's back on with 12:10 remaining.

On a short third down, the Bills earn yet another first down with an Allen-to-Diggs toss. Buffalo with the ball at its 30 and the clock rolling.

Quessenbery has returned to the game for Buffalo.

The Patriots force Buffalo to punt from their own 38.

With a Marcus Jones fair catch, New England takes over at its own 22.

The Patriots get off to a strong start as Tyquan Thornton gets 19 yards on his first grab of the night.

On third down, Stevenson gets the Patriots past midfield and picks up a first down.

DeVante Parker earns another third down conversion, putting the Patriots at the Buffalo 32 as they dip under five minutes.

Facing a 3rd-and-6 for the Patriots from the Bills' 28, Buffalo calls its first timeout with 4:34 to go.

Jones runs for five yards before finding Thornton for 12, setting them up at the Bills' 11.

The Patriots are pushed back 10 yards, back to the 21, after Connor McDermott is flagged for holding.

A would-be touchdown for Meyers is broken up by a big hit by Damar Hamlin, who is flagged for unnecessary roughness and disqualified, ruled a shoulder to the head hit on a defenseless receiver. Meyers is shaken up after the play.

New England has 1st-and-goal from the 8 after the flag.

Jones' pass to Henry falls incomplete before AJ Epenesa takes down Jones for a loss of 13.

An incomplete pass for DeVante Parker takes the affair past the two-minute warning. The Patriots will have fourth-and-goal at the 21 with 1:57 left.

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS: Folk converts on a 39-yard field goal. 1:53 to go in the 4th, Bills 24, Patriots 10

Prior to New England's onside kick, Buffalo calls timeout, its second of the half.

Folk's kick is recovered by Gabriel Davis. They take over at the Patriots' 45 with 1:52 to go.

Allen kneels on the ball, and the Patriots do not appear to be using their timeouts.

FINAL SCORE: BILLS 24, PATRIOTS 10

