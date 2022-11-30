FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their pivotal Week 13 matchup.

The Pats and the Bills are set to square off on Thursday night, Dec. 1. at 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium

While the status of six Patriots remains in question, two key pieces of their offense will not suit up against Buffalo.

Here is Wednesday afternoon’s full report, along with its potential implications for Thursday night.

DNP - Did Not Participate

LP - Limited Participation

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-5)

OUT

RB Damien Harris - Thigh (DNP)

OL Isaiah Wynn - Foot (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

C David Andrews - Thigh (LP)

T Yodny Cajuste - Calf (LP)

DB Marcus Jones - Ankle (LP)

DB Jabrill Peppers - Illness (LP)

WR Jakobi Meyers - Shoulder (LP)

CB Jalen Mills - Groin (LP)

What it means for the Patriots:

The Pats will clearly miss Harris’ versatile running style, which blends both finesse and power. As expected, running back Rhamondre Stevenson will be forced into an extensive workload in his absence. Buffalo ranks seventh in the league, allowing 105.6 yards per game on the ground and ninth at 4.24 yards per carry. As such, the task of moving the ball on the ground will not be easy.

New England only has rookie running backs Pierre Strong, Jr. and Kevin Harris on their active roster, in addition to Stevenson. Veteran J.J. Taylor, who was released and re-signed to New England’s practice squad last week, could be an option as a game day elevation.

Despite a strong showing against the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night, the Patriots offensive line may once again be makeshift as they head into Thursday night’s matchup. Starting tackle Isaiah Wynn is out with a foot injury, while center David Andrews (thigh) and swing tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf) are listed as questionable. questionable. The Bills boast a deep front that uses a lot of bodies including Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones and Jordan Phillips inside. Linebackers Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard and Tremaine Edmunds are fast to the ball as well. In short, the Pats will have difficulty keeping Mac Jones protected if either Andrews or Cajuste (or both) join Wynn on the sidelines.

BUFFALO BILLS (8-3)

The Bills conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday.

OUT

T Dion Dawkins - Ankle (DNP)

LB Von Miller - Knee (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

TE Quintin Morris - Illness (FP)

What it means for the Bills:

Despite being reported throughout the week, the Bills officially confirmed Miller’s absence for Thursday’s game. The 33-year-old has a team-leading eight sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and one forced fumble in his first season in Buffalo. His absence will be a relief for a Patriots offensive line that has been inconsistent at best this season. Look for defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive end Greg Rousseau to take on the lead duties in Buffalo’s pass rush in his absence.

Dawkins will miss only his second game since being drafted by Buffalo in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft. Therefore, swing tackle David Quessenberry should get the starting nod in his stead. The Patriots had difficulty in exploiting the absence of Minnesota Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw last week, logging only one sack on quarterback Kirk Cousins just once. With Josh Allen being more elusive, the Bills may get some assistance in helping to keep New England’s pass rush at bay in Week 13.

