Patriots Season Ends With 35-23 Bills Loss: Live Game Log

The Patriots face the Bills in an AFC East matchup, where a win secures their playoff spot and a loss could end their season.

Well, folks, here we are. The regular season finale is finally upon us, and it is especially crucial for the New England Patriots.

They are on the road to take on AFC East foes, the Buffalo Bills, in a game that is a win and in. Of course, they can still lose on Sunday and make the playoffs, but it would be much easier to to just win and not rely on outside help.

However, that will be much easier said than done against this Bills team. Not only did the Patriots already lose 24-10 to the Bills at home earlier this season, but it will be an emotionally charged atmosphere as they will be playing for teammate Damar Hamlin.

As well, a win for the Bills secures them the No. 2 seed and would insure a neutral site AFC Championship game, should they face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stopping Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs will not be easy for the Patriots defense, which could put a lot of pressure on Mac Jones and a struggling Patriots offense to keep up if they want this game to be competitive.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Patriots take on the Bills from Bills Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Patriots 7, Bills 7

The Patriots will start the game on defense.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: The Bills come roaring out of the gate with a 96-yard kick return touchdown from Hines. Bass' extra point is good, Bills lead 7-0 with 14:46 left in the first quarter.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 29.

The Bills defense is all over the Patriots offense on their first drive, forcing a punt after a three and out.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 32.

One first down is all the Bills manage as the Patriots defense forces a Buffalo punt after a fourth down sack.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 26.

On 3rd and 1 Jones finds Meyers who takes the pass for 20 yards and a first down, followed by a 17-yard completion to Parker into Buffalo territory.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS: Jones finds Meyers for the 2-yard touchdown. Folk's extra point attempt is good to tie the game 7-7 with 5:45 left in the first quarter. The drive went 74 yards on 9 plays, taking 4:44 off the clock.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 25.

On 3rd and 2 Allen finds Diggs along the sidelines for a gain of 16 yards to keep the drive alive.

Allen and Diggs are firing on all cylinders on this drive as they connect for another 16-yard gain on 1st and 10 to move just outside the red zone.

Another big third down conversion as Allen finds Davis on an 18-yard strike to convert the 3rd and 6.

SECOND QUARTER: Patriots 14, Bills 14

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen to Knox for the 2-yard touchdown pass. Bass' extra point attempt is good, Bills lead 14-7 with 14:15 left in the second quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 13 plays, taking 6:30 off the clock.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 25.

Buffalo gets pressure to Jones quickly forcing a throw away, as the Patriots will punt after going three and out.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 34.

Allen stays red hot on third down as he evades pressure and finds McKenzie for 6 yards on 3rd and 3.

The Bills can't get much beyond that, though, as Allen is sacked on third down leading to a Buffalo punt.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 26.

Jones finds a wide open Bourne for a gain of 20 yards to move the ball deep into Buffalo territory.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS: Jones to Parker for the 2-yard touchdown. Folk's extra point attempt is good to tie the game at 14-14 with 3:45 left in the second quarter. The drive went 74 yards on 9 plays, taking 5:31 off the clock.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 28.

Singletary rips off a massive gain of 18 yards on 2nd and 5 to move the Bills across midfield.

INTERCEPTION PATRIOTS: Allen is hit as he's throwing by Judon and the ball is intercepted by McCourty.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 33, and kneels out the end of the half.

THIRD QUARTER: Patriots 17, Bills 28

The Patriots receive the opening kick and will start their drive at their own 19.

Jones evades pressure and finds Henry over the middle for a gain of 13 yards on 3rd and 5.

On 4th and 1 the Patriots keep the offense on the field and Jones has an easy completion to Henry for 5 yards, followed by a 16-yard Stevenson run.

INTERCEPTION BILLS: Jones' pass intended for Agholor is intercepted by the White, killing what was a promising Patriots' drive.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 2.

FUMBLE RECOVERY PATRIOTS: Singletary gives the ball right back as he coughs up the fumble which New England recovers.

The Patriots will start their drive at the Bills 11.

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS: Folk drills the 24-yard field goal to give the Patriots a 17-14 lead with 7:06 left in the third quarter. The drive went 5 yards on 4 plays, taking 1:28 off the clock.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Hines takes his second kickoff for a touchdown, this one going for 101 yards. Bass' extra point attempt is good to give the Patriots a 21-17 lead with 6:53 left in the third quarter.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 40.

They manage to pick up a first down but that will be all as the Bills defense forces the punt.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 19.

Allen steps up on 2nd and 11 and fires a strike to Shakir who picks up 28 yards into New England territory.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen finds Brown for the 42-yard touchdown. Bass' extra point attempt is good to give the Bills a 28-17 lead with 1:35 left in the third quarter. The drive went 81 yards on 7 plays, taking 3:02 off the clock.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 14.

Jones finds Parker for a gain of 15 yards followed by Harris picking up 19 yards on the ground.

FOURTH QUARTER: Patriots 23, Bills 35

On 4th and 1 the Patriots keep the offense on the field and Jones finds Meyers for 10 yards and the first down.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS: Jones finds Parker for the 26-yard touchdown. The two-point attempt is no good, Bills lead 28-23 with 11:37 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 85 yards on 8 plays, taking 4:58 off the clock.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 40.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen finds Diggs for the 51-yard touchdown. Bass' extra point attempt is good to extend Buffalo's lead to 35-23 with 8:51 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 60 yards on 4 plays, taking 2:46 off the clock.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 25.

The Patriots are forced to punt but the ball bounces off a Bills player, which New England recovers at the Buffalo 35.

Harris bursts through the middle for the Patriots, picking up 13 yards on 3rd and 1 to extend the drive.

INTERCEPTION BILLS: Jones' pass intended for Henry is intercepted by Milano, the Bills' second interception.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 39.

The Patriots defense comes up with the massive stop as they force the Bills to punt the ball away.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 19.

INTERCEPTION BILLS: Jones' pass for Stevenson is tipped and the Bills come away with the tip drill interception.

The Bills will start their drive at the New England 31.

On 2nd and 6 Cook gets 7 yards for the first down, bringing on the two-minute warning as Buffalo will kneel this clock out.

END OF GAME

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.